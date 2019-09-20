Cuba: diplomat expulsions, gas crisis part of US offensive

by Associated Press , Associated Press20 September 2019 12:00-04:00

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez says the U.S. expulsion of two Cuban diplomats and energy shortages across the island are part of a Trump administration offensive that will fail to force concessions by his government.

Rodríguez told reporters Friday morning that Cuba was weighing its response to the expulsion of two diplomats posted to Cuba’s permanent mission to the United Nations. He also said that energy shortages and long gas lines in Cuba are due to a Trump administration campaign of pressuring Cuba’s energy suppliers across the world not to send petroleum products to the island.

He said Cuba would not drop its support for the Venezuelan government, the stated goal of the Trump policy.

“They will not force any concession from our people,” he said.

