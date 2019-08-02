Croatia police say man takes own life after killing 6 people

World

Croatia police say man takes own life after killing 6 people

byAssociated Press2 August 2019 03:50-04:00

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A man shot dead six people, including a 10-year-old child, in the capital Zagreb, before killing himself, Croatian police said Friday.

The man suspected of the killings took his own life early on Friday after a chase that saw large parts of the Croatian capital sealed off, police said.

Police found the bodies late Thursday in a quiet neighborhood in Zagreb. In addition to the child, two men and three women were killed. A 7-month old baby was found unharmed.

Croatian media reported that the suspect’s ex-wife and her partner were among the victims.

Media said witnesses described hearing loud cries before the shots were fired.

Zagreb mayor Milan Bandic described the attack as an “isolated incident” and a “domestic violence case” as he sought to assure the residents in the capital.

“There is no sign of any organized unrest or terror threat in the capital Zagreb, which is most important,” Bandic said in a televised statement. “Security is written in Zagreb with capital letters.”

Such crimes are very rare in the generally quiet and safe Croatian capital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.