Court rules UK must reconsider arms sales to Saudi Arabia

byAssociated Press20 June 2019 06:44-04:00

LONDON (AP) — A British court has ruled that the U.K. government must reconsider its decision to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia for use in the Yemen war.

The Court of Appeal ruled Thursday in favor of anti-weapons campaigners, who argued that the sales should not have been allowed because there was a risk that the weapons might be used in violation of international humanitarian law.

Campaign Against Arms Trade says British bombs and fighter jets are fueling violence in Yemen, where a Saudi-led war against Iran-backed rebels has raged since 2015.

Three judges said the British government had “made no attempt” to find out whether the Saudi-led coalition had breached international law.

But the court’s ruling does not mean arms-sales licenses must be suspended, only that the government “must reconsider the matter.”

