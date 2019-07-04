Congo security forces to dislodge illegal miners at site

by By SALEH MWANAMILONGO , Associated Press4 July 2019 10:37-04:00

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say that police have been deployed to a private mining concession in southeastern Congo that is a subsidiary of the Swiss-based mining company Glencore.

Glencore confirmed that the Congolese military is in the Kolwezi area near a mining concession operated by its subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company.

The move comes after at least 43 illegal miners were killed during a landslide at another KCC-operated site in Congo’s Lualaba province.

An official in the province who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists said that police were on the scene Thursday afternoon and the military are nearby if needed.

Despite Congo’s mineral riches most Congolese live in poverty and many risk death by mining illegally in dangerous conditions.

