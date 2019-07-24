China says some Hong Kong protester actions ‘intolerable’

byAssociated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central government is pointing to an article in Hong Kong law that allows the army to step in during public security crises.

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian was answering a question at a briefing Wednesday about how the Defense Ministry will respond to rising “independence forces” in Hong Kong.

Wu said the “behavior of some radical demonstrators … is absolutely intolerable” and pointed to Article 14 of Hong Kong’s Garrison Law without elaborating.

The article stipulates that the Hong Kong government may ask for assistance from Chinese military troops stationed in the city “in the maintenance of public order.”

Hong Kong residents have taken to the streets in droves to protest a extradition bill and call for democratic reforms. Some protesters have directed their ire at the mainland government.

