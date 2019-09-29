Car carrying 12 migrants hits Greek man’s car, kills him

World

Car carrying 12 migrants hits Greek man’s car, kills him

by By COSTAS KANTOURIS , Associated Press29 September 2019 04:04-04:00

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a car carrying 12 migrants has run through a red light and crashed into a vehicle coming from a side street, killing its driver, a 64-year-old Greek man.

Police say one migrant was seriously injured and three others were slightly injured in the accident Sunday morning on the old Kavala-Thessaloniki road in northern Greece. Some of the migrants were found in the sedan’s trunk.

The driver of the car carrying the migrants has been arrested. Police say he is a trafficker who was taking migrants west, toward the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

When asked by The Associated Press whether the trafficker’s car was being pursued, a police spokesman said no. But other police sources said the car might have been monitored by authorities. All spoke on condition of anonymity because the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.