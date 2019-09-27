Canada police: 2 fugitives talked about killing on videos

World

Canada police: 2 fugitives talked about killing on videos

byAssociated Press27 September 2019 18:06-04:00

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say two fugitives suspected of killing three people before taking their own lives had recorded videos in which they took responsibility for the deaths of the victims.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Friday that six videos on a digital camera were found near the bodies of the two suspects.

The bodies of the suspects, 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, were found Aug. 7 in dense bush in Manitoba. Authorities say they died by suicide.

The teens were charged with the murder of a University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck. They were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

Police say they are unable to give a motive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.