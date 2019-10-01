Bridge falls in Taiwan bay, injuring 10 on boats below

World

Bridge falls in Taiwan bay, injuring 10 on boats below

By RALPH JENNINGS , Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A towering bridge over a bay in eastern Taiwan has collapsed sending an oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below.

A disaster relief official said the collapse Tuesday set off a fire and at least 10 people have been hurt.

The bridge collapsed about 9:30 a.m. in Nanfangao, a tiny but often-crowded Pacific coast fishing village.

The weather at the time of the collapse was sunny, hours after a typhoon swept across parts of the island.

A National Fire Agency spokesperson said the tanker’s fall smashed three boats.

Six of the 10 people hurt were sent to a hospital with major injuries and the other four had minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.