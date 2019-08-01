Bosnia: Migrant hit by train, another one’s body found

byAssociated Press1 August 2019 04:29-04:00

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A migrant has died in Bosnia after he was hit by a train reportedly while sleeping on railway tracks.

Police say the accident happened early Thursday in the northwestern town of Bihac where thousands of migrants have been stuck while trying to move toward Western Europe.

Bosnian Klix news portal reports that the approaching train sounded its siren and attempted to stop but the man didn’t move. Police say they are investigating what happened.

Police also say the body of another migrant was found Wednesday in a house in Velika Kladusa in northwestern Bosnia, which borders neighboring European Union member Croatia.

Many migrants sleep rough as they travel through various countries while fleeing war or poverty in their home countries. Impoverished Bosnia has been struggling with the migrant influx.

