Boris Johnson’s government faces test in special election

World

Boris Johnson’s government faces test in special election

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his first electoral test — a special election that could see the Conservative government’s working majority in Parliament cut to just one vote.

Voters are electing a new lawmaker for the seat of Brecon and Radnorshire in Wales on Thursday after Conservative incumbent Chris Davies, was ousted. He was dumped by a petition of electors after being convicted of expenses fraud.

Davies is running to regain the seat but faces a strong challenge from the Liberal Democrats in a vote overshadowed by Brexit.

Johnson became prime minister last week, vowing to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal.

The pro-EU Lib Dems are hoping to win support from voters opposed to Brexit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.