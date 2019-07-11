Boris Johnson says he’s not to blame for ambassador’s ouster

by

(AP) — Boris Johnson, who is likely to become U.K. prime minister within weeks, is denying he played any role in the departure of Britain’s ambassador to Washington, who quit after coming under attack from President Donald Trump.

Kim Darroch resigned following a furor over leaked diplomatic cables which labeled Trump’s White House as dysfunctional, clumsy and inept. Trump branded Darroch a “pompous fool” and cut off the administration’s contact with him.

Politicians including Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Johnson’s rival for the prime minister’s job, criticized Trump’s tirades and defended Darroch.

But Johnson merely stressed his good relations with the White House and the importance of the trans-Atlantic relationship. Darroch resigned hours after Johnson made those comments.

Johnson told The Sun newspaper it was “bizarre” people were blaming him for Darroch’s departure.