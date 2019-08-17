Blast at wedding hall in Kabul, with casualties feared

World

Blast at wedding hall in Kabul, with casualties feared

byAssociated Press17 August 2019 15:12-04:00

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says an explosion has occurred at a wedding hall in western Kabul and casualties are feared.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi tells The Associated Press there is no immediate information on the cause of the blast, which occurred on a busy Saturday night.

Kabul’s brightly lit wedding halls can hold hundreds of people.

The explosion shattered more than a week of calm in the Afghan capital. Ten days ago a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces ripped through a busy west Kabul neighborhood, killing 14 people and wounding 145 — most of them women, children and other civilians.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.