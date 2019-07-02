Austrian parliament votes for ban on weed killer glyphosate

byAssociated Press2 July 2019 12:36-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s parliament has voted for a ban on the weed killer glyphosate, a substance that has long been disputed in Europe and beyond.

The Austria Press Agency reported that a majority supported the motion put forward Tuesday by the center-left Social Democrats. The center-right People’s Party of ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz opposed it, arguing that it would hurt farmers who use glyphosate correctly.

Some lawmakers raised concerns the ban would fall foul of European Union law. In late 2017, the EU approved a five-year extension to the use of glyphosate.

It is the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer, and Monsanto parent Bayer is currently engaged in legal battles in the U.S. in which plaintiffs claim that Roundup caused cancer. Bayer argues that studies have established that glyphosate is safe.

