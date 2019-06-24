Australia says 8 Australian children to return from Syria

byAssociated Press23 June 2019 23:40-04:00

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says eight Australian offspring of two slain Islamic State group fighters have been removed from Syria in Australia’s first organized repatriation from the conflict zone.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the eight children being repatriated were in the care of Australian government officials. He would not identify the children or say when they would reach Australia.

Media reported that they include five children and grandchildren of Sydney-born convicted terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and three children of Islamic State group fighter Yasin Rizvic, from Melbourne. Both men and their wives died in the conflict zone.

The Australian newspaper reported the children have been taken by an aid agency to Iraq.

