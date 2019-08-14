Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

World

Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

byAssociated Press14 August 2019 03:25-04:00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand officials have admitted they made a big mistake by allowing the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques to send a hand-written letter from his prison cell.

The six-page letter from Brenton Tarrant was posted this week on the website 4chan, which has become notorious as a place for white supremacists to post their views. And it comes at a sensitive time, with other alleged killers from El Paso to Norway citing Tarrant as an inspiration.

The letter appears to be written in pencil on a small notepad and is addressed to “Alan” in Russia. Much of it appears to be relatively innocuous, discussing a one-month trip Tarrant says he took to Russia in 2015. But the letter also warns a “great conflict” is coming.

