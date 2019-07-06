Algeria’s divided democracy uprising seeks end to impasse

World

Algeria’s divided democracy uprising seeks end to impasse

byAssociated Press

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Prominent Algerians from various walks of life are trying to craft a plan for presidential elections amid divisions within the country’s democracy uprising.

Opposition former Prime Minister Ali Benflis, Islamist party leaders, academics, journalists and other non-politicians are among those holding a conference Saturday in the seaside resort of Bainem, west of Algiers.

Organizers want it to produce a road map for presidential elections on the protesters’ terms. The country is in political limbo since a stunning revolt helped push out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April.

Other leading opposition figures refused to take part in Saturday’s conference. They want a new constitution and a transition period led by personalities outside the current regime before holding presidential elections.

Tens of thousands of Algerians held new protests Friday amid extra-high security.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.