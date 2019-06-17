Algeria’s army chief renews push for presidential election

byAssociated Press

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s powerful army chief is stressing the need for political dialogue that would lead to a presidential election, as a people’s revolt for democracy remains at an impasse with the government.

Ahmed Gaid Salah also said on Monday that a crackdown on “the scourge of corruption” since President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in early April would spare none of those who benefited at the expense of Algerian citizens.

The remarks Gaid Salah made in a speech were his first public comments in three weeks. He helped pressure Bouteflika to step down, but angered pro-democracy protesters afterward by supporting a since-canceled presidential election that had been set for July 4.

Two former prime ministers, several once-powerful generals and the ex-president’s brother are the people already jailed on suspicion of corruption.

