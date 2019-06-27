Air India plane diverted to London’s Stansted lands safely

byAssociated Press27 June 2019 06:01-04:00

LONDON (AP) — London’s Stansted Airport says an Air India Boeing 777 flying from Mumbai to New York has landed safely after being diverted.

Essex police said there had been a security alert.

The flight, which was diverted Thursday at 10:15 a.m. BST (0915 GMT), was parked on an isolated stand far from normal operations.

The airport says operations at the airport are expected to return to normal shortly.

