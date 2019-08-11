Afghan leader rejects foreign interference in country’s fate

World

Afghan leader rejects foreign interference in country’s fate

byAssociated Press11 August 2019 01:08-04:00

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s president is urging the nation to determine its fate without foreign interference as the United States and the Taliban appear to near a peace deal without the Afghan government at the table.

President Ashraf Ghani spoke during the Muslim holiday Eid-al-Adha and as U.S. and Taliban negotiators continue their work in the Gulf nation of Qatar.

Ghani insisted on Sunday that next month’s presidential election is essential so that Afghanistan’s leader will have a powerful mandate to decide the country’s future after years of war.

Meanwhile, the lead U.S. negotiator has sought a peace deal by Sept. 1. It is expected to agree on the withdrawal of some 20,000 U.S. and NATO troops and secure Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan would not be a base for other extremist groups.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.