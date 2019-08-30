About 100 migrants jump fences into Spanish African enclave

byAssociated Press30 August 2019 04:33-04:00

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Ceuta say that around 100 migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa have successfully crossed into the Spanish enclave after jumping over fences that separate it from Morocco.

The central government’s delegation in Ceuta says that several migrants clung to the top of a 6-meter-tall (19.5 feet) fence after law enforcement officers showed up to stop them in the early hours of Friday.

The delegations says they were part of a larger group who attempted the crossing at a breakwater where the 8.2-kilometer (5-mile) double fence meets the sea.

Five Civil Guard officers have been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is the first crossing attempt in Ceuta in over a year. In July, over 200 people tried to cross into Melilla, Spain’s other North African enclave.

