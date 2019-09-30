8 Germans on trial over plan to start violent uprising

byAssociated Press30 September 2019 09:50-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — Eight suspected far-right extremists have gone on trial in Germany accused of forming a terrorist organization and planning a violent uprising.

The men, aged between 21 and 32, who appeared Monday before the Dresden regional court are alleged to have formed a group calling itself “Revolution Chemnitz.”

Prosecutors say the defendants — identified as leading members of Chemnitz’s neo-Nazi, skinhead and hooligan scene — sought to obtain firearms and overthrow Germany’s democratic order.

Authorities say the defendants planned to stage an attack on Oct. 3, 2018, but were arrested two days earlier.

Several of the suspects are alleged to have been involved in a Sept. 14 attack on a group of migrants in Chemnitz, which days earlier saw far-right protests following the killing of a German man by migrants.

