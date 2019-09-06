4 killed in Berlin after car veers onto sidewalk

World

4 killed in Berlin after car veers onto sidewalk

byAssociated Press6 September 2019 14:34-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s fire service says four people died, including a young child, when a car veered onto a sidewalk in the German capital.

The fire service described the incident Friday evening in Berlin’s central Mitte district in a tweet as a “traffic accident.”

Police also used that description in a separate tweet. They didn’t give more details, but said two people were injured.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



