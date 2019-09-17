4 dead after tourist boat capsizes off Senegal’s capital

byAssociated Press17 September 2019 08:28-04:00

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s interior minister says four Senegalese are dead after a tourist boat capsized in a storm during an excursion to a tiny island off the coast of the capital.

Interior Minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye told private radio station RFM that among the dead were national parks staffers.

Dakar’s fire brigade chief, Col. Michel Diatta, said Tuesday that 35 people were rescued after the boat to Madeleine Island capsized.

He said those rescued were 24 Senegalese, six French, two Germans, two Swedes and one Guinea-Bissau national.

Diatta said the boat likely capsized in a heavy storm that hit Dakar on Monday evening. Most of the survivors were stranded on the island and have been taken to a hospital.

It is not immediately clear if everyone is accounted for.

