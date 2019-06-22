3 workers dead, 18 injured in Cambodia building collapse

World

3 workers dead, 18 injured in Cambodia building collapse

byAssociated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A seven-story building under construction collapsed in Cambodia’s coastal city of Sihanoukville on Saturday, killing three workers and injuring 18, authorities said.

The city police chief, Thul Phorsda, said a rescue operation was underway to find out if any more workers were trapped in the rubble.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse at 5 a.m.

Yun Min, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province, said by telephone that the building was owned by a Chinese investor and is intended as a condominium — one of many Chinese projects in the beach resort.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said on his official Facebook page that all the workers are Cambodians, who were using the unfinished structure as their sleeping quarters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.