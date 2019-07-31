2nd confirmed Ebola case in Congo’s city of Goma dies

Health and Fitness, World

2nd confirmed Ebola case in Congo’s city of Goma dies

byAssociated Press31 July 2019 08:35-04:00

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A Congolese official says the man who became the second confirmed Ebola case in the city of Goma has died.

Ebola response coordinator Jean-Jacques Muyembe confirmed the death on Wednesday morning, a day after the case was announced.

Muyembe has said there appears to be no link between the case and the previous one in Goma that was announced two and a half weeks ago.

It is not immediately clear how the man arrived in Goma on July 13 from a mining area in northeastern Ituri province and what he did after he started showing symptoms on July 22. He was isolated at an Ebola treatment center on Tuesday.

The second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history was declared a rare global health emergency days after the first Goma case was confirmed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.