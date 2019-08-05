2 young girls killed in Austrian electric moped crash

byAssociated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say two young girls have died after a driver slammed into the trailer they were being pulled in behind their mother’s electric moped.

Police said a 1-year-old died at the scene of the Sunday evening accident on a rural highway near the town of Hausleiten and her 4-year-old sister died at a Vienna hospital overnight.

Police are investigating what caused the 60-year-old driver to slam into the wheeled trailer, knocking it 15 meters 49 feet) off the road into a field.

They say a blood-alcohol test indicated he was well below the legal limit.

It was legal for the slow-speed moped to pull the bicycle-type trailer.

The 39-year-old mother of the girls was injured and being treated at a hospital on Monday.

