2 years after Grenfell, experts warn of high-rise fire risk

(AP) — Two years after a tower block fire in London killed 72 people, safety experts warned that hundreds of apartment buildings around Britain remain at risk of a similar devastating blaze.

Survivors, neighbors and politicians including London Mayor Sadiq Khan attended a church service of remembrance on Friday for the Grenfell Tower blaze, the deadliest fire on British soil since World War II.

The congregation murmured agreement as Bishop of Kensington Graham Tomlin called the fire a “national shame.”

“Grenfell happened because we failed to love our neighbors,” he said.

The blaze began in an apartment kitchen and ripped through the 24-story tower in the early hours of June 14, 2017. Investigators found that the building’s flammable aluminum and polyethylene cladding helped the fire race out of control.

A public inquiry and police investigation are still underway, but survivors and fire safety activists say authorities allowed building safety standards to slip and have been too slow to fix them.

The government has pledged hundreds of millions of pounds (dollars) to remove cladding from both privately owned and public-housing buildings, but work has been slow. Citing figures from the Building Safety Program, the BBC reported that of 328 buildings with similar combustible cladding to Grenfell, only 105 have had it removed.

Questions have also been raised about whether lives were lost because of the fire department’s advice to residents to stay in their apartments and await rescue. The advice was changed almost two hours after the fire broke out, too late for many people on upper floors to escape.

Police are considering corporate and individual manslaughter charges over the blaze, but say it’s unlikely anyone will be charged before late 2021.

Anger is still raw in the west London neighborhood, where the tower stands covered in white sheeting, a green heart and the words “Grenfell forever in our hearts” emblazoned at the top.

Yvette Williams of campaign group Justice 4 Grenfell said people are “increasingly feeling a sense of injustice, rather than a walk to justice.”

“I think foremost in people’s minds will be: 72 dead, still no arrests, how come?” she said.