2 pilots die in Siberia after plane skids off runway

World

2 pilots die in Siberia after plane skids off runway

byAssociated Press27 June 2019 04:02-04:00

MOSCOW (AP) — Local officials in eastern Siberia say two pilots have been killed and 31 passengers injured in a plane accident.

Alexei Tsydyonov, governor of the Buryatia region, told Russian media on Thursday that the An-24 plane caught fire after it landed at the airport of Nizhneangarsk and skidded off the runway.

He said both pilots died in the accident and that at least three of the 31 injured people remain in hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.