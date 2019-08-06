Giving Spirit: ElderTLC witnesses growing need

By Matt Loeschman

Independent Newsmedia

As the nonprofit ElderTLC continues to assist less fortunate seniors during the holiday season, founders of the organization say the need is growing at a rapid rate.

And even though Christmas occurs once every year, ElderTLC is busy year-round.

“The need is huge in the Valley and frankly, across the state,” said ElderTLC co-founder Cathleen Hartman. “It continues to grow every year. And as the need continues to ramp up, we’ve been able to assist more seniors. We couldn’t do it without the generosity of the community.”

Established in 2016, ElderTLC is a Phoenix-based nonprofit that is caring for its own community. Donations accepted all year provide blankets, clothing, personal care items and more for low-income seniors in Phoenix and outlying areas.

Additionally, ElderTLC is a qualifying charitable organization that allows people to donate in the form of a tax credit. Those who donate can receive a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit — up to $400 if you file individually or $800 if you file jointly. This gift can be in addition to a school donation.

Co-founder Linda Stanciu said donations to ElderTLC furthers its mission of bringing joy to low income residents in senior care facilities.

According to the group’s website, “many seniors feel a sense of isolation and loneliness during the holiday season, and the personal connection of receiving a gift can be the most cherished thing in the world.”

Although it’s early August, ElderTLC is already looking toward their busiest time at the conclusion of the year. The organization is headed up by its three co-founders — Ms. Hartman, Ms. Stanciu and Tracy Schweitzer.

“When I lived in Kansas City, there was a very large nonprofit doing something similar,” Ms. Hartman explained. “When I moved to Phoenix, I wanted to volunteer with a similar group but I couldn’t find one. One night we were sitting around the fire pit and we decided that we could be the ones to start the nonprofit.”

Ms. Stanciu explained all three women are mutual friends and have a passion for helping others.

“We knew at that point it was something we could do because we all have a real passion for this,” she said.

In its first year of operation, the group assisted a couple hundred seniors. That number increased to 1,071 in 2017 when the goal was to help about 500 seniors.

Last year, the goal increased to 1,500 and ElderTLC smashed that number by distributing 2,379 gifts to 37 senior care facilities across Arizona.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” Ms. Hartman explained. “Last year, the need was probably close to 4,000.”

Each year, the organization sets up a holiday shop where directors and social workers from senior care facilities can pick out gifts for their eligible residents. The nonprofit works with the Arizona Health Care Association, LeadingAge and the Foundation for Senior Living to seek recommendations for who can be helped.

“We have it set up similar to a boutique. We give them a little tour,” Ms. Stanciu said.

After items are selected, ElderTLC volunteers box up the items and sends them with the facility directors for distribution at Christmastime.

In the past, space has been an issue but that won’t be the case in 2019.

Ms. Stanciu announced Monday that ElderTLC will lease a large facility in North Scottsdale to house their inventory and set up the holiday shop.

“We’ve got the place and the ability to stay there for six weeks,” Ms. Stanciu said.

ElderTLC plans to set up shop in Scottsdale on Sept. 15. Starting Sept. 30, care facility directors and social workers will begin picking out items.

The nonprofit expects to easily set another record for giving. Ms. Hartman reports 7,500 gifts already in their inventory. Gifts will be distributed as far away as Tucson, Yuma, Winslow and Prescott. Seniors will receive items such as blankets, scarves, toy dolls to help with memory care, slippers, plush animals, religious items, adult coloring books and more.

By Halloween, the shop is closed and the process starts all over again.

As with every nonprofit, volunteers are the key to ElderTLC’s success.

“They work year round,” Ms. Hartman said. “We have a handful who have been with us since the start but we are always seeking more volunteers.”

Ms. Hartman, who expressed thanks to ElderTLC’s sponsors, has seen firsthand the difference one simple gift can make.

“A woman who was very cold got a blanket,” she explained. “She wrapped it around herself and gave this look of appreciation that I will never forget.”

Ms. Stanciu has experienced the same.

“There are some men who have not experienced a Christmas since they were very young,” she said.

Monetary and in-kind donations are accepted year-round.

To volunteer or to make a donation, visit the ElderTLC website at ElderTLC.org. For more information, email the group at elderTLCinc@gmail.com.