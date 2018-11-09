West Valley Preps’ playoffs Week 2 previews

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

Five Northwest Valley teams won their opening state football playoff games Nov. 2 and will face their second round opponent Friday night.

Here are capsule previews of the five games tonight:

6A

#5 GILBERT HIGHLAND (10-1) at #4 LIBERTY (10-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty High School, 9621 W. Speckled Gecko Drive, Peoria.

(West Valley Preps will cover this game)

Some second-round games may have more marquee value — think Mountain Pointe at Chandler — but in terms of potential, no matchup in Arizona on Friday looks this even or dynamic.

Both teams have proven to be complete throughout the course of the season. Liberty averages 206 rushing yards and 199 passing yards per contest, while Highland comes in at 217 rushing yards and 188 yards passing.

While these squads are explosive offensively, averaging just above 41 points (Highland) and just under 41 (Liberty) — both also can put the clamps on defensively. The Hawks allow, on average, 16 points per contest while the Lions give up 19.

Highland is a true collective except for one standout. Senior Kohner Cullimore leads the team in rushing yards, kickoff return yards and solo tackles.

“They are very good at what they do — very balanced. They’re good at taking advantage of mistakes and finding space. And they take care of the football,” Liberty coach Mark Smith stated in an email.

Both teams also should enter this showdown as fresh as two teams can be in early November — following blowout wins in round one.

Highland handled Laveen Cesar Chavez 45-7. Liberty jumped on Avondale Westview 56-0 before its backups allowed 21 second-half points.

“It was good in the last two weeks that the game’s been over at half. We’re gonna have to play for four quarters of football in this one,” Smith stated.

5A

#8 VAIL CIENEGA (9-2) at #1 CENTENNIAL (11-0)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday at Centennial High School, 14388 N. 79th Ave., Peoria.

(West Valley Preps will cover this game)

Centennial stares at its second straight rematch. Cienega fared better than most 5A foes in this one, limiting the Coyotes to a 15-0 halftime lead.

But the end result was much the same. Centennial handled the top 5A team in metro Tucson 35-0.The Coyotes uncompromising defense limited a team that otherwise averages 40 points per game to a total of 87 offensive yards.

And the Bobcats will not enjoy a rematch against the motivated Coyotes after Sunnyslope snapped the team’s scoreless streak in a 49-10 loss.

#7 SUNRISE MOUNTAIN (8-3) at #2 GILBERT WILLIAMS FIELD (10-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Field High School, 2076 S. Higley Road, Gilbert.

(West Valley Preps will cover this game)

Sunrise Mountain returned to its offensive ways to eliminate a Gilbert Campo Verde team with a quality defense by a 38-24 score.

Now it travels to that general region of southeast Gilbert to take on a better team with a more inscrutable defense. Other than Centennial, Williams Field is the only team to ground the Mustangs this year, limiting Keegan Freid to 15 of 35 passing for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Aug. 24.

The key to that performance in the 23-18 victory is the Black Hawks’ elite secondary. It starts with elite recruit Noa Pola-Gates, and he’s flanked by seniors Jadon Pearson and Tashumbre Brown.

“Williams Field’s secondary is one of the best in the state in my opinion. The defense overall is very well coached, very disciplined and they run to the football. Competing against their defense will be a big task for us this week hopefully we can meet the challenge,” Sunrise Mountain coach Steve Decker stated in an email.

The Mustangs proved they can hang last time around. Doing so again, and breaking through in this 5A quarterfinal will be tough.

And it could be even more of an uphill climb if Sunrise Mountain’s best two-way player, senior receiver/defensive back Jay Anderson, is out.

Anderson limped off the field with a leg injury late in the fourth quarter against Campo Verde.

“Yes Jay being dinged up is a big for our offense, and one of our keys all year was being balanced so missing Jay is very big,” Decker stated.

4A

#7 CACTUS (8-3) at #2 SCOTTSDALE SAGUARO (10-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday at Saguaro High School, 6250 N. 82nd St., Scottsdale.

(West Valley Preps will cover this game)

Cactus used to face off against the reigning king of 4A regularly. But after facing off in the 2012 regular season and playoffs, the series has been dormant.

So the Cobras turn to their first-year coach, who is far more familiar with the reigning five-time state champions. As the offensive coordinator at Gilbert Higley, Joseph Ortiz game planned for the Sabercats three times in the past two seasons.

What is different about this year’s Sabercats? They run a bit more, thanks to junior Israel Benjamin and reinstated senior Marqui Johnson.

Other than that, not much. Saguaro remains really good.

“The only unique thing I see from Saguaro teams from the past is the effort to run the ball more. They do take their shots deep. They are just your typical Saguaro team, big, fast and athletic,” Ortiz stated in an email.

His Higley experience does not come with success against the Sabercats. No 4A team has defeated Saguaro since 2012 so he has plenty of company.

But the Knights came the closest in recent memory, in last year’s 4A semifinal, pushing the Sabercats to overtime in a 37-31 semifinal loss.

“The players have accepted the underdog role and have flourished in it at practice. Very good upbeat practices,” Ortiz stated. “We talked about our season last year against Saguaro. Lost 42-14 in the regular season and took them to overtime in the semifinals so a team can play them tough if you believe. And what people say about us losing and all their talent and size, our mentality is who cares, were still going to make you earn it.”

3A

#9 QUEEN CREEK BENJAMIN FRANKLIN (7-4) at #1 NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (10-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday at Northwest Christian School, 16401 N. 43rd Ave., Phoenix.

(West Valley Preps will cover this game)

Like Centennial and Sunrise Mountain, Northwest Christian will have a regular season rematch in its quarterfinal.

Unlike the other teams, this second brush with Benjamin Franklin will be vastly different due to health.

When the Crusaders held off the Chargers 21-13 on Sept. 7 and held them to 155 total yards, Franklin was without a key piece. Junior tailback Zach Jefferies, son of coach Dave Jefferies, is now back and forms a dynamic ground duo with senior Chandler Miles, 1,420 rushing yards thus far.

“The key to stopping this offense is assignment football. Zach gives them another great weapon but the other two backs are both really good. We have to make sure we’re balanced and run to the ball,” Northwest Christian coach Dave Inness stated in an email. “Their defense is really sound. They do a great job against the run with their linebackers — they are the key to the defense.”

While the challenge will be great, Inness believes his team is much improved since then.

“(We’re a) totally different team. We didn’t play well that night — flat, coming off a bye week. We just didn’t click like we’re capable of. Seems like last year when we played them we’re better in all phases just like they are. The biggest difference is how we’ve grown as a team and play as one and for one goal,” Inness stated.