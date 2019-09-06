Mountain Ridge fall teams reach for postseason

Compiled By Richard Smith

Independent Newsmedia

Fall high school sports have started, or are about to start at Mountain Ridge High School.

Most of the school’s team sports remain in the 6A conference. Some sports, like badminton and cross country, retain the old division system and Deer Valley is in Division I for those sports.

West Valley Preps and the Glendale Independent asked the school’s coaches about their teams. Here are their responses.

Badminton

Coach: Timothy Rosinbum (ninth year)

2018 Record: 6-8

Region: Division I Desert Valley

Who are your top returning players? Morgan Pearson, Shivani Bahl, Savannah Swint and Vedika Tripathi.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? Kaitlin Tucay, Alison Pedersen and Alison Roskelley

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? We have a lot of experience with five seniors.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? We want to compete for a region title this year, and I think we have a shot. Our region is very competitive, but with our experience we may be able to challenge some of the other talented teams.

Boys and Girls Cross Country

Coach for both teams: Mitchell Moses (First year)

Region: Division I Section II

2018 Accomplishments: Boys team placed eighth in Division I. Junior Hunter Krasa finished eighth at Division I last year and sophomore Austin Clayton finished 22nd, just missing the podium.

Girls team finished eighth in Division I. Sunior Emily Simon placed 20th and senior Lizzie Simon was 29th.

Who are your top returning runners? We are going to have a strong boys team with everyone returning. It is lead by Hunter Krasa (12), Dermot Broderick (12), Austin Clayton (11) Gavin Allen (12) and Jett Seguin (10). This group has been training all summer putting in the miles. They are really focused and keeping each other accountable.

Our girls team is really young. We lost a lot of seniors last year. They are led by sophomore returners Taylor Krasa and Olivia Malone.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? We have a couple newcomers from another sport in sophomores Mason Kozai and Gavin Nearman who will make huge impact for us this year. They are coming off great track seasons and a great summer of running. We are excited to see their potential. We also have an incoming freshman Victor Sandrin who has been running really strong and who could see some varsity races. He is very talented.

On the girls side, we have incoming freshman Abigail Proffit. She had a great summer of training and is very talented. She has a lot of potential and we are excited to see what she can do this year.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Leadership – We have a great group of leaders that are doing the right things and setting the pace.

Toughness – Our guys and girls are tough and are not afraid of a challenge, they get after it and work hard.

About the coach: I was the head coach at Veritas Preparatory Academy in Phoenix the past 4-5 years. My personal reasons for being at Mountain Ridge are that I attended, graduated (2004) and ran at Ridge. When I got into coaching, I always thought it would be cool to go back and coach here one day and now it is a reality and I am loving it. I had so many great memories from my time at Ridge as a student and athlete and now as a coach here I want that for my athletes too.

Boys Golf

Coach: Jeff Williams (fifth year as head coach)

Region: Division I Desert Valley

Who are your top returning golfers? Garrett Olson, Tanner Olson, Mason Schaffer, Max Ngov, Caleb McBee, Seth Vaswani.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? We have a great group of freshmen and sophomores to help us build for the future.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? We had a lot of our guys play in competitive tournaments this past summer.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? Work hard and keep improving.

Girls Golf

Coach: Gavin Tolan (second year)

Region: Division I Desert Valley

Who are your top returning golfers? Senior Lauren Gurney and junior Jacie Warfield. Both are former state tournament qualifiers. Senior Hannah Reddington was injured for most of the season last year but looks to make a big contribution this year.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? Our newcomers are led by freshman Allie Sullivan and sophomore Jordan Ransdell. Freshman’s Sydney Cupisz and Audrey Ramirez also look to play a factor in our success.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? I would say so far the team’s chemistry looks like the best part so far. The seniors have done a great job of welcoming the younger players to the team.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? Our primary goals is for everyone to love the experience and see if we can make a run at the state tournament.

Girls Volleyball

Coach: Annie Williams (fifth year)

2017 Record: 10-19 (Lost in 6A play-in round)

Region: 6A Desert Valley

Who are your top returning players? Jordan Kress – outside hitter Senior, Alissa Ulhenhop – middle junior and Madison Girnius – middle junior. These dynamic players and big hitters that our team looks to for strong offensive play.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? Canyon Cockrell – sophomore defensive specialist, Olivia Rivard junior defensive specialist. The newcomers have a big job to do defensively this season. Their dedication to scrappy play could determine wins and loses this year.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Our commitment to play our game, staying focused on individual and team goals for the season.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? We play many tough teams in 6A , so every opponent is challenging and an opportunity for our team to grow and learn.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? Goals are to finish each match strong, grow as players both individually and as a team and to make to to the state tournament.