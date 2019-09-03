Mountain Ridge cheerleaders on All-American Cheer Team
Mountain Ridge High School cheerleaders Bethany Horton and Anna Alexander were selected to represent the school in London for the Varsity All American Cheer Team. [Submitted photo]
The girls will march in the New Year’s Day parade in England. During the summer camp, the participants are judged for consideration of this honor.
