Millenium’s Madeleine Laux strings together wins on summer golf circuit

Madeleine Laux of Goodyear earned first-place honors in the Boy and Girls Championship divisions at the Thunderbird Junior Classic June 11-12 on Arizona Biltmore Golf Club’s Adobe course in Phoenix.

With the largest field in the Junior Golf Association of Arizona circuit, the tournament hosted 228 boys and girls in five age divisions.

Laux posted 68-68—136, 8-under par, thanks to exceptional play on the back nine where she went 2-under par and 5-under par respectively in rounds 1 and 2. The win marked her third of the season with six other top-5 finishes in 10 tournaments entered.

She is entering her senior year at Millennium High School.

Two weeks later, Laux took home top honors at the Willie Low Invitational June 24-25 at Phoenix Country Club.

In the Girls Championship Division, defending champion, Ashley Menne of Surprise, finished in second place at 6-over-par 148 (78-70), seven strokes off the pace set by Laux who posted a wire-to-wire win with a first-round 73 followed by a 68 for a 1-under-par 141.

Mattison Frick of Peoria came in third place at 7-over-par 149.

With the win, Laux pulled ahead of Menne by a tight 60-point margin in the JGAA Player of the Year race.

Title sponsors of the Thunderbird Junior Classic, The Thunderbirds, were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports.

Consisting of 55 “active” members and more than 250 “life” members, The Thunderbirds host the Waste Management Phoenix Open; the best-attended golf tournament in the world, which to date has raised nearly $135 million for Valley charities, including the JGAA.

The PING Junior Masters Series consists of five tournaments hosted at some of the most prestigious courses in Arizona.