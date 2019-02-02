Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

It is hard to imagine a high school basketball team entering a more emotional cauldron than the one awaiting Ironwood Friday night.

The Eagles were playing rival Apollo for Ironwood’s senior night. The Hawks entered the game with seven straight wins in the series.

Both teams began the game by honoring Ironwood’s autistic senior team manager Dimitri Rouse, who scored an uncontested layup for the first points.

Yet all of that paled in comparison to the heartbreak surrounding the Eagles program since the death of former assistant coach Talib Uqdah on Wednesday. Ironwood coach Jordan Augustine was an assistant at Arizona Christian University when Uqdah played there and Uqdah joined him on his original staff at Ironwood, before serving as an assistant at ACU.

“Today we just played for Talib. We didn’t hold anything back. We didn’t have any adversity and if we did, he would have stepped up and helped pull us through,” Ironwood senior forward Cassius Carmichael said.

Instead of trying to do too much, the Eagles soared, taking a 25-11 lead, building it to 57-39 at the end of the third quarter and holding on by their fingernails. Apollo (22-3 overall, 15-2 regular season) stormed back with its press, cutting its deficit to four in the final minute.

Ironwood (21-4, 15-2) held on for a landmark 75-70 win. But the result was secondary.

“Honestly, the main thing we did was, we didn’t talk about basketball. We talked about life and learning from his life. One quote we talked about is, ‘The only life not worth living is one that does not need reflection.’ These kids are just great people. It carried them with positive emotion. But basketball was the last thing on our minds coming into the game tonight. It was all about becoming better men and learning from Talib’s life,” Augustine said.

Following Rouse’s basket and an uncontested Apollo bucket to tie it at 2, Carmichael made senior night his own.

He scored 13 of the Eagles’ first 22 points, including a trio of three-point shots. Despite fouling out with 1:26 remaining, he led all players with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

“I was excited to see my shots fall. I’ve worked on my shot a lot and now I feel like I have a second option besides driving it. I can be more versatile,” Carmichael said.

The Hawks’ star senior, wing Emmanuel Taban, keyed a mini-run with eight of his 11 first-half points in the second quarter. But he picked up his third foul 2:28 before halftime and the Eagles’ ended the half on an 11-6 run to take a 42-32 lead into the break.

Sophomore guard J.J. White added 10 points in the first half.

“It was special. We knew we had a special team coming into the season. It’ll be tremendous to look back on this as part of all we’ve accomplished this season.” Carmichael said.

A dream scenario unfolded 46 seconds into the third quarter when Taban picked up his fourth foul on a charge. Senior Malik Smith went to Ironwood’s bench with his fourth three minutes later.

Ironwood built its lead to 18 at quarter’s end thanks in part to forward Jordan Kafoa, usually the sixth man but starting Friday due to senior night. Kafoa contributed eight points and four rebounds, including a short putback jumper just before the end of the third that bounced twice before dropping through the net.

“Tonight is the most important night of my high school career, so playing for this family now made everything better. We all know what we’re going through right now,” Kafoa said.

This charmed senior night nearly came to an abrupt end as Apollo made its inevitable run, piling up turnovers with a relentless press defense, crashing the offensive glass and racking up fouls to score with the clock stopped.

Taban avoided the fourth foul and scored eight during a 17-4 run that cut Ironwood’s lead to 69-65 with 1:17 remaining. Senior wing Tramane Lee (13 points, six rebounds) and junior guard Zeke Thompkins (14 points, nine rebounds) dominated the boards during this stretch.

Meanwhile, Carmichael and Smith had just fouled out and could only watch their teammates struggle to get past midcourt without a turnover.

“I had trust in my teammates. I knew they would get through it and make the next play,” Smith said.

Sophomore guard Bailon Black – whose composed floor game was better than his statistic showed – came up with a huge block to preserve the four-point lead, then drew Taban’s fifth foul with 40 seconds left and sank both free throws for a 71-65 lead.

“Bailon is special, man, and he was hit pretty hard by this thing with Talib. I really didn’t know how he would be today. Even though he didn’t score a ton, the bottom line is he showed a lot of poise,” Augustine said. “He was very mature, took care of the ball and put us in a position to win the game.”

Finally, the packed home crowd could exhale.

It had been quite a senior night, from the rousing cheers for Rouse’s opening bucket …

“Obviously, we’re here to compete, and I know he’s not happy right now because he expects so much from his guys and they’re so freaking good … but I want to give (Apollo) coach (Jacob) Marin credit for this. For him to understand it’s bigger than basketball and give us the opportunity to do that … those kids are blessed to have (Marin) as the leader of their program. That’s a dude who gets it,” Augustine said.

… to the team circling up to chant Uqdah’s name after the victory

“Our focus level was unbelievable and this team never ceases to amazes me. Just when I think I’ve seen everything they’re capable of doing, they find another level,” Augustine said. “They do something that makes me think, ‘Am I really the dude teaching things in this situation.’ I have a lot to learn from them about how to handle adversity and how to be a leader in the 21st Century.

“And if we’re really honoring Talib, it wouldn’t be honoring him if there wasn’t some sort of adversity. There’s a time out with two minutes left and suddenly it’s a four-point game and I’m looking at their faces and wondering if adversity has finally caught up to us. But we found a way to make more plays. They’re just great young men.”