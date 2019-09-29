Desert Edge powers past Peoria in region play rout

Sam Ganczaruk

For West Valley Preps

Desert Edge was in total control Friday.

The visiting Scorpions built a 21-0 halftime lead and rolled to an impressive 42-14 victory over Peoria in 4A West Valley play.

“I felt our o-line played their best game tonight that showed in our pass protection and our run game,” Desert Edge coach Jose Lucero said. “Different kids at different times were stepping up and making plays.”

Desert Edge (4-1) was powered by a pair of spectacular sophomores – running back Jeryll Mcintosh and quarterback Adryan Lara.

“We had our run game going,” Lara said. “Jeryll kept on pounding the ball so the defense was forced to come on up. We kept on going over the top, and the receivers made big plays.”

McIntosh carried the ball 19 times for 193, including a 52-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

“My offensive line and receivers were able to get to the second level, allowing me to make a move and go,” Mcintosh said.

Lara threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing.

“He is getting so good at improvising a little bit by keeping his head down field,” Lucero said. “He is making the right choices and getting the ball in the hands of some of our playmakers.”

The playmakers did deliver as Lara found junior wideout Andrew Patterson for a 63-yard TD pass in the second quarter and senior Jihad Marks for a 30-yard scoring pass on the next drive. Marks also added a 10-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter and a 7-yard rushing score in the third.

“We are really focused on playing team football and I thought tonight we played pretty well,” Lucero said.

Peoria (4-1) struggled to move the ball in the first half and it didn’t help that running back Cameron Mack injured his left ankle in the first. The sophomore never returned to the game and was on crutches with a walking boot after the game.

Mak entered the game with 605 rushing yards in the Panthers’ opening four routs.

Peoria scored its first touchdown in the third quarter when electric sophomore Isaac Moreno returned the kickoff 84 yards for the score, cutting the Desert Edge lead to 28-7.

Desert Edge answered on the next drive when Lara capped a 11-play, 85-yard drive with a 23-yard scoring strike to Keith McKaney.

Moreno almost found the end zone on the ensuing kickoff but was pushed out of bounds on the Desert Edge 30. A play later, Panthers quarterback Kyle Samford tossed a 16-yard pass into the hands of senior Jovon Scott and the Scorpions’ lead was 35-14 with 8:49 remaining.

Desert Edge assured its fan base it was still in control when McIntosh broke a 52-yard for good measure giving the Scorpions a 42-14 lead with 5:13 remaining.