Crusaders control edges in ground-bound quarterfinal win

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

It was the type of game that puts hair on your chest.

And in this throwback style of high school game full of running plays, punishing blocks and big hits, it helps to have a farmhand on hand. That’s where Aren Van Hofwegen, youngest son of the owner of the D & I Holsteins Dairy in Stanfield, comes in.

The Northwest Christian senior tailback carried 19 times for 98 yards and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass in the first three quarters of the Crusaders’ 35-7 3A quarterfinal victory against Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin Nov. 9.

“They said they got their backs back and quarterback back. But the battle is in the trenches. I believe we matched their physicality – and more,” Northwest Christian senior lineman Matt Cadriel said.

Top seed Northwest Christian (11-1) will go from one regular season rematch to another, playing No. 5 Chandler Valley Christian (9-3) in a 3A semifinal at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at North Canyon High School in Phoenix.

The Crusaders beat the Trojans 33-10 Sept. 21 in Chandler. Valley Christian has not lost since.

Van Hofwegen jump started the offense on the second drive Friday night. His 22 yards on five carries set up senior fullback Zack Heidel with a 5-yard touchdown run off tackle for a 7-0 lead.

But kicker Ben Ogan was the true catalyst for the Crusaders’ first touchdown. After the Chargers defense opened by forcing a quick three-and-out, Ogan boomed a 54-yard point to knock the visitors’ 20.

Benjamin Franklin (7-5) picked up a first down before having to punt it back. But the kick only traveled 15 yards, allowing the Crusaders to start at midfield.

“(Ogan) has changed our special teams. Our special teams are so much better with Ben punting and kicking. I’m glad the game next week is on turf too,” Northwest Christian coach Dave Inness said. “Ben’s been awesome. He takes it to another level. The ball makes a weird noise when he comes off his foot.”

Another Chargers punting problem set up the home team’s next touchdown. Junior quarterback Danner Bowen also is the team’s punter and kickoff returner.

His second punt of the night bounced directly off a blocking lineman and back into his arms. He ran for four yards but needed 13.

The Crusaders took over at the Chargers’ 28. Van Hofwegen converted on two third-down plays and junior quarterback Jonathan Metzger burrowed in from a yard out.

Earlier in the second quarter, the Chargers scored on their first completed pass of the night. Bowen rolled right, sucked the defense in and tossed a throwback screen to senior tailback Chandler Miles for an 11-yard touchdown.

Now, with 2:47 until half, the visitors abandoned their base double wing offense for a spread. After an exchange of punts, junior tailback Zach Jefferies took a direct snap and connected with Bowen on a 35-yard bomb.

The Chargers tried another halfback pass with Miles in the final minute. But junior cornerback Cameron Adams easily corralled Miles’ have at his own 4 yard line.

“If we could have scored right before the half and tied it up, that would have been great. We got the big play (Jefferies’ pass) to get us down there. We tried some other wrinkles just to hit it quick. It wasn’t meant to be tonight,” Benjamin Franklin coach Dave Jefferies said.

Northwest Christian then made sure it earned both sides of the line in the third quarter. Three Franklin runs yielded -4 yards and a quick punt.

Van Hofwegen carried four times for 37 yards to start the drive – including an assertive stiff arm. A holding call wiped out a fifth carry for 11 more yards.

“We were telling each other the whole time on defense that we were not comfortable with this lead and we were going to keep smashing them in the mouth. We don’t give up,” Van Hofwegen said. “We stopped them two times and knew we had them under control. But we kept going to make a statement.”

Staring at third and 19 from the Franklin 27, Metzger made his best throw of the night, connecting with senior tight end Dustin Inness on an out route for 21.

Two plays later, Heidel scored another 5-yard touchdown on the ground.

“The linemen just kind of went, ‘OK, let’s do this.’ And Aren was bouncing to the outside,” Inness said. “And there was a third and super-long and we got that pass. That comes down to the offensive line getting it done. I was proud of the way Metzger threw it in the second half.”

Four plays later the Crusaders forced a fumble and senior defensive lineman Matt Cadriel fell on it at the Chargers’ 48.

“I didn’t see who caused it. I just saw the ball and dropped on it. I knew if we could get a touchdown, that would finish the game,” Cadriel said.

Again, a hold threatened to erase Van Hofwegen’s work on the ground. This time, though, the senior leaked out of the backfield on a wheel route, took Metzger’s toss, broke a tackle and was off to the races on a 44-yard touchdown.

“It was a great play call. I got over the top of the safety an he threw it. They didn’t really cover me on the swings or anything like that, so we knew that was an option. I exploited that,” Van Hofwegen said.

Early in the fourth quarter, Adams ended any hopes for the visitor by picking off a hanging pass and dashing 58 yards for the return touchdown.

“I saw him scrambling and our linebackers and d-line putting pressure on him. He was scrambling and as soon as I saw him wind up to throw the ball, I looked and thought, ‘This is it, right her,'” Adams said.

He was the last line of defense for a dominant group. Ben Franklin presents a unique challenge with it double wing attack – at least until the Crusaders’ lead forced the Chargers to go into a spread look they clearly would prefer to avoid.

The Northwest Christian defense limited Miles to 27 yards on 10 carries and Jefferies to 22 yards on 12 carries.

“We learned a valuable lesson back in the day from Doug Meyers an (Arizona Lutheran). That dude is the guru (of the double wing). The key is setting the edge with the two outside backers. You also have to be super aggressive with your linebackers and safeties – Dusty and Aren were thumping all night. You almost have to be too aggressive at times,” Inness said.

The senior-dominated Crusaders hit their stride midway though the season.

“We know how to play in the playoffs and what to do,” senior lineman Donato Zavala said.

NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN 35 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN 7

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Benjamin Franklin 0 7 0 0 7 Northwest Christian 7 7 14 7 35

SCORING SUMMARY

NW – Zach Heidel 5 run (Ben Ogan kick)

BF – Chandler Miles 11 pass from Danner Bowen (Braydn Lemeiux kick)

NW – Jonathan Metzger 1 run (Ogan kick)

NW – Heidel 5 run (Ogan kick)

NW – Tanner Van Hofwegen 44 pass from Metzger (Ogan kick)

NW – Cameron Adams 58 interception return (Ogan kick)