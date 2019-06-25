West Valley Preps

The following local high school seniors have signed a letter of intent or made a verbal commitment to the following college programs.West Valley Preps will update the list online if notified through the summer of 2019.

Athletic directors, students and parents are invited to email rsmith@yourwestvalley.com with updates and pictures of student athletes signing from Cactus, Centennial, Deer Valley, Dysart, Glendale Prep, Ironwood, Kellis, Liberty, Millennium, Mountain Ridge, Northwest Christian, Paradise Honors, Peoria, Shadow Ridge, Sunrise Mountain, Valley Vista and Willow Canyon high schools.

Also, please email Richard Smith if any 2019 athlete is listed incorrectly or has changed the school he-she signed with. Or send updates or corrections to Richard via Twitter, his handle is @RsmithYWV.

FOOTBALL

Player Pos. High School College

Jay Anderson WR Sunrise Mountain Maricopa Mustangs

Connor Ball LB Willow Canyon Arizona Christian

Levi Bourland LB Northwest Christian Lake Forest (Ill.)

Matt Cadriel OL Northwest Christian Lake Forest (Ill.)

Adam Campbell WR Dysart Simpson College (Iowa)

Ben Carter WR Willow Canyon Ottawa Arizona

Kieran Clark CB Centennial Nevada

Anthonie Cooper DT Millennium Arizona State

Braxten Croteau DE Liberty California

Zaach Cullop WR Cactus Arizona Christian

Iosefa Custodio WR Shadow Ridge Fort Lewis College (Colo.)

Zach Enhelder TE Willow Canyon NAU (preferred walk-on)

Joseph Figueroa C Millennium Ottwaw Arizona

Keegan Freid QB Sunrise Mountain Air Force

Jacob Fyffe OG Centennial South Dakota School of the Mines

Kobe Ganados QB Dysart Central (Iowa) Dutch

Kelly Garcia OT Willow Canyon University of Mary

Massimo Garcia DT Peoria Ottawa Arizona

Jacob Golden OT Peoria Boise State

Antonio Gomez QB Valley Vista University of Mary

Isaiah Harris K Valley Vista Arizona Christian

Leandre Harris DE Centennial Gila River Hawks

Brendan Haynes QB Willow Canyon Valley City State (N.D.)

Trent Hudson WR Shadow Ridge Simpson College (Iowa)

Frankie Hollingquest DT Centennial Ottawa Arizona

Ethan Hudak LS Mountain Ridge Tulane

Dusty Inness LS Northwest Christian Abilene Christian

A.J. Jackson WR Centennial Lake Forest (Ill.)

Jacob Johnson K Northwest Christian College of Idaho

Carson Keltner C Centennial Air Force

Dillon Kies OG Liberty Concordia-Moorehead

Jett Kinsch RB Liberty Texas-El Paso

Connor Knudsen DE Centennial Ottawa Arizona

Devin Leon DE Willow Canyon Ottawa Arizona

Dez Melton TE Deer Valley Louisville

Darius Moore WR Shadow Ridge Ottawa Arizona

Todd Palmer OT Dysart Salt River Scorpions

Travis Pantazis LB Shadow Ridge Ottawa Arizona

Damiano Parra RB Valley Vista Arizona Christian

Cade Peterson QB Kellis Concordia-Nebraska

Eli Pittman DB Liberty Colorado State-Pueblo

Juwaun Price RB Peoria New Mexico State

Ryan Puskas LB Liberty California

Adam Rivera DB Cactus Arizona Christian

Jake Robinson WR Liberty North Central College (Ill.)

Jack Seeley OG Mountain Ridge Ottawa Arizona

Andy Simek OT Shadow Ridge Ottawa Arizona

Dan Skirvin CB Valley Vista Ottawa Arizona

Jaelon Taylor WR Millennium Sioux Falls (S.D.)

Julian Toles RB Shadow Ridge Ottawa Arizona

Aren Van Hofwegen RB Northwest Christian Dordt (Iowa)

Daniel Villegas LB Valley Vista University of Mary

Jarom Wallace OT Peoria Ottawa Arizona

Dylan Wampler LB Centennial Montana State-Northern

Ian White CB Liberty Santa Rosa JC (Calif.)

Rylee Williams CB Cactus Arizona Christian

Alex Zacek LB Valley Vista Valley City State (N.D.)

Donato Zavala DT Northwest Christian ASU (preferred walk-on)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Player Pos. High School College

Ashley Antoniak OH Millennium Seattle Pacific

Briana Bernard OH Mountain Ridge Glendale CC

Caitlyn Collins OH Ironwood Utah State-Eastern

Taleah Cooper MB Centennial Air Force

Mary David S Dysart Ottawa Arizona

Halle Finn L Centennial Oregon Tech

Kaylee Ford L Sunrise Mountain Glendale CC

Payton Harmann S Sunrise Mountain Fort Lewis College (Colo.)

Nicole Hoff L Millennium Long Beach State

Brittnie Henige OH Cactus Benedictine (Mesa)

Tionna Hood OH Dysart Phoenix College

Rylee Johnson MB Millennium Fort Lewis College (Colo.)

Daiya Jovel L Deer Valley Phoenix College

Sommer Kasney L Centennial Adams State

Kylee McBride OH Mountain Ridge Lourdes (Ohio)

Makaya Middleton RS Millennium The Citadel

Anna Myers S Valley Vista Central Arkansas

Haeleigh Paulino S Liberty Tennessee-Martin

Haley Rivera L Cactus Benedictine (Mesa)

Bailey Schlosser S Millennium Adams State (Colo.)

Sedona Sherman MB Millennium Pacific

Jocelyn Teichman OH Sunrise Mountain Scottsdale CC

Shayna Timson RS Sunrise Mountain Nyack College (N.Y.)

Heather Wanninger L Liberty Yavapai College

BEACH VOLLEYBALL



Player High School College

Alana Rennie Millennium Arizona

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Player Pos. High School College

Matthew Beard MB Deer Valley Ottawa Arizona

John Estrada L Liberty Ottawa Arizona

Quade Miller-Edwards L Willow Canyon Midway University (Kentucky)

Jack Puentes S Deer Valley Ottawa Arizona

DeAndre Wade OH Kellis Park (Gilbert)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Player Pos. High School College

Jalen Allen W Deer Valley Arizona Christian

Jaret Allen W Deer Valley Arizona Christian

Kaleb Brown PG Peoria Phoenix College

Cassius Carmichael W Ironwood GCC

Johnny Diaz PG Deer Valley Scottsdale CC

Josh Hawkins G Paradise Honors South Mountain CC

Jonathan Jackson W Paradise Honors GCC

Troy Killman F Deer Valley Arizona Christian

KJ Patrick G Willow Canyon Phoenix College

Charlie Rogers G Paradise Honors Ottawa Arizona

Brandon Savage F Deer Valley Phoenix College

King Thurman G Valley Vista GCC

Josh Ursery G Liberty Hutchinson CC (Kansas)

Cameron Wilder G Millennium Midland University (Neb.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Player Pos. High School College

Jamia Clark G Centennial Northern New Mexico

Ali Denny F Willow Canyon GCC

Savannah Glipmse G Mountain Ridge Case Western Reserve

Shyann Heredia G Millennium Scottsdale CC

Kaylee Kriwer F Willow Canyon GCC

Alexyss Newman W Millennium Eastern Washington

Dominique Phillips G Millennium Nevada

BASEBALL

Player Pos. High School College

Tate Childers OF Mountain Ridge Harding

Christian Contreras OF Liberty Paradise Valley CC

Tyler Cotto C Valley Vista Austin Peay

Sam Curran IF Kellis GCC

Jeremy Davidson IF Liberty Dominican (Ill.)

Justin Espinoza P Mountain Ridge Gateway CC

Justin Flebbe 1B Kellis New Mexico

Jarrett Kellerhalls OF Sunrise Mountain Paradise Valley CC

Carter Krosky P Sunrise Mountain South Mountain CC

Logan Livingston IF Deer Valley GCC

Zach Martinez P Mountain Ridge Arizona

Oscar Mattox P Mountain Ridge Arizona Christian

Chandler Murphy P Liberty Arizona

David Norman P Sunrise Mountain GCC

Deon Reese C Millennium Ottawa Arizona

Kyle Roop P Liberty Arizona Christian

Donny Smith C Deer Valley Phoenix College

Ethan Snodgrass C Sunrise Mountain Yavapai CC

Caleb Thomason 3B Sunrise Mountain GCC

Noah Thompson OF Sunrise Mountain GCC

Cameron Torres SS Peoria GCC

Dominick Vest C Deer Valley Arizona Christian

Grady White C Valley Vista Dominican (Ill.)

Nick Wylie IF Kellis Benedictine (Mesa)

Alec Yamauchi 3B Liberty GCC

TRACK & FIELD

Player Event High School College

Ikeah Cuff Jumps Shadow Ridge Hastings (Neb.)

Alaina Diggs Throws Millennium NAU

Tatiana Hall Throws Deer Valley GCC

Alex McKeon Throws Deer Valley GCC

Kenedee Pooler Throws Liberty GCC

Joseph Riddle Distance Shadow Ridge Central Arizona

Emily Simon Distance Mountain Ridge Embry-Riddle

Lizzie Simon Distance Mountain Ridge Embry-Riddle

Emily Stutesman Distance Deer Valley New Mexico State

LACROSSE

Player High School College

RJ Fornier-Powell Deer Valley Concordia (Chicago)

Brady Wijbrandts Northwest Christian St. Bonaventure

CROSS COUNTRY

Player High School College

Joseph Riddle Shadow Ridge Central Arizona

Emily Simon Mountain Ridge Embry-Riddle

Lizzie Simon Mountain Ridge Embry-Riddle

Emily Stutesman Deer Valley New Mexico State

SOFTBALL

Player Pos. High School College

Mashayla Beltran C Willow Canyon Ottawa Arizona

Makenzie Celaya C Centennial Park (Gilbert)

Mickey Covarrubio UT Shadow Ridge Grand Canyon

Danielle Falcon C Millennium South Mountain CC

Madison Fusich 3B Centennial Phoenix College

Hailey Galvez 1B Centennial Arizona Christian

Carson Gambs OF Cactus Pomona Pitzer (Calif.)

Madison Gomez OF Ironwood Wayne State (Mich.)

Riley Holmberg OF Shadow Ridge Wayne State (Mich.)

Dren Meginnis SS Centennial Western New Mexico

Dallis Mitchell P Sunrise Mountain Dickinson State (N.D.)

Natalie Moody P Shadow Ridge Huntingdon College (Ala.)

Trinity Nolan P Valley Vista Silver Lake College (Wisc.)

Kallie O’Brien 3B Valley Vista Scottsdale CC

Madison Russell P Willow Canyon Chandler-Gilbert CC

Sydnie Sahhar P Centennial Grand Canyon

Paiton Tornberg UT Shadow Ridge Wayne State (Mich.)

Alynah Torres SS Cactus Arizona State

Tiffany Williams SS Mountain Ridge Oklahoma Baptist

Mikenzie Zaitz C Mountain Ridge Paradise Valley CC

GIRLS SOCCER

Player Pos. High School College

Shianne Brown MF Ironwood Gateway CC

Lauren Denning MF Mountain Ridge Coastal Carolina

Britney Keck D Ironwood GCC

Megan Kirker FB Millennium Northern Arizona

Maya Lorenzana F Liberty Utah State

Logan Maszton D Northwest Christian Ottawa Arizona

Skye McMillon MF Liberty Washington State

Kiana Miyazato F Millennium Northern Arizona

Diana Sanchez F Ironwood Gateway CC

Brooke Schuster MF Liberty Arizona Christian

Cori Shreeve D Ironwood Gateway CC

Allison Veloz F Willow Canyon Long Beach State

Savannah Thompson D Liberty Paradise Valley CC

Rachel Young F Shadow Ridge McNeese State

BOYS SOCCER

Player Pos. High School College

Kristian Bilecki F Mountain Ridge Point Loma Nazarene

Christian Cano F Liberty Academy of the Arts (San Francisco)

Jonathan Gonzalez MF Centennial Arizona Christian

AJ Jassam GK Deer Valley Paradise Valley CC

Bailey Moore F Liberty Paradise Valley CC

Kolter Nelson D Liberty Paradise Valley CC

Josh Newlin MF Shadow Ridge Schreiner (Texas)

Hunter Nagy MF Shadow Ridge Finlandia (Mich.)

Nick Olcan GK Liberty Benedictine (Mesa)

Diego Rodriguez MF Mountain Ridge Austin College (Texas)

Erick Salazar MF Centennial Park (Gilbert)

Alfredo Vega D Dysart Yavapai College

SWIMMING

Player Event High School College

Armani Gable Sprints Liberty Arizona Christian

Emily Luberto Diving Mountain Ridge NAU

Ellice Richman Middle distance Sunrise Mountain Cal State-Bakersfield

WRESTLING

Player Class High School College

Stone Aguirre 195 lbs Ironwood Embry Riddle

George Galaz 132 lbs Ironwood Central College (Iowa)

Tarik Sutkovic 220 lbs Ironwood Clackamas CC (Ore.)

GIRLS WRESTLING

Player Class High School College

Kat Sotamayor 125 lbs Ironwood Ottawa Arizona

BOYS GOLF

Player High School College

Reid Borg Liberty Ottawa Arizona

Lilly Lopez Shadow Ridge Estrella Mountain CC