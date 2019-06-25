West Valley Preps
The following local high school seniors have signed a letter of intent or made a verbal commitment to the following college programs.West Valley Preps will update the list online if notified through the summer of 2019.
Athletic directors, students and parents are invited to email rsmith@yourwestvalley.com with updates and pictures of student athletes signing from Cactus, Centennial, Deer Valley, Dysart, Glendale Prep, Ironwood, Kellis, Liberty, Millennium, Mountain Ridge, Northwest Christian, Paradise Honors, Peoria, Shadow Ridge, Sunrise Mountain, Valley Vista and Willow Canyon high schools.
Also, please email Richard Smith if any 2019 athlete is listed incorrectly or has changed the school he-she signed with. Or send updates or corrections to Richard via Twitter, his handle is @RsmithYWV.
FOOTBALL
Player Pos. High School College
Jay Anderson WR Sunrise Mountain Maricopa Mustangs
Connor Ball LB Willow Canyon Arizona Christian
Levi Bourland LB Northwest Christian Lake Forest (Ill.)
Matt Cadriel OL Northwest Christian Lake Forest (Ill.)
Adam Campbell WR Dysart Simpson College (Iowa)
Ben Carter WR Willow Canyon Ottawa Arizona
Kieran Clark CB Centennial Nevada
Anthonie Cooper DT Millennium Arizona State
Braxten Croteau DE Liberty California
Zaach Cullop WR Cactus Arizona Christian
Iosefa Custodio WR Shadow Ridge Fort Lewis College (Colo.)
Zach Enhelder TE Willow Canyon NAU (preferred walk-on)
Joseph Figueroa C Millennium Ottwaw Arizona
Keegan Freid QB Sunrise Mountain Air Force
Jacob Fyffe OG Centennial South Dakota School of the Mines
Kobe Ganados QB Dysart Central (Iowa) Dutch
Kelly Garcia OT Willow Canyon University of Mary
Massimo Garcia DT Peoria Ottawa Arizona
Jacob Golden OT Peoria Boise State
Antonio Gomez QB Valley Vista University of Mary
Isaiah Harris K Valley Vista Arizona Christian
Leandre Harris DE Centennial Gila River Hawks
Brendan Haynes QB Willow Canyon Valley City State (N.D.)
Trent Hudson WR Shadow Ridge Simpson College (Iowa)
Frankie Hollingquest DT Centennial Ottawa Arizona
Ethan Hudak LS Mountain Ridge Tulane
Dusty Inness LS Northwest Christian Abilene Christian
A.J. Jackson WR Centennial Lake Forest (Ill.)
Jacob Johnson K Northwest Christian College of Idaho
Carson Keltner C Centennial Air Force
Dillon Kies OG Liberty Concordia-Moorehead
Jett Kinsch RB Liberty Texas-El Paso
Connor Knudsen DE Centennial Ottawa Arizona
Devin Leon DE Willow Canyon Ottawa Arizona
Dez Melton TE Deer Valley Louisville
Darius Moore WR Shadow Ridge Ottawa Arizona
Todd Palmer OT Dysart Salt River Scorpions
Travis Pantazis LB Shadow Ridge Ottawa Arizona
Damiano Parra RB Valley Vista Arizona Christian
Cade Peterson QB Kellis Concordia-Nebraska
Eli Pittman DB Liberty Colorado State-Pueblo
Juwaun Price RB Peoria New Mexico State
Ryan Puskas LB Liberty California
Adam Rivera DB Cactus Arizona Christian
Jake Robinson WR Liberty North Central College (Ill.)
Jack Seeley OG Mountain Ridge Ottawa Arizona
Andy Simek OT Shadow Ridge Ottawa Arizona
Dan Skirvin CB Valley Vista Ottawa Arizona
Jaelon Taylor WR Millennium Sioux Falls (S.D.)
Julian Toles RB Shadow Ridge Ottawa Arizona
Aren Van Hofwegen RB Northwest Christian Dordt (Iowa)
Daniel Villegas LB Valley Vista University of Mary
Jarom Wallace OT Peoria Ottawa Arizona
Dylan Wampler LB Centennial Montana State-Northern
Ian White CB Liberty Santa Rosa JC (Calif.)
Rylee Williams CB Cactus Arizona Christian
Alex Zacek LB Valley Vista Valley City State (N.D.)
Donato Zavala DT Northwest Christian ASU (preferred walk-on)
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Player Pos. High School College
Ashley Antoniak OH Millennium Seattle Pacific
Briana Bernard OH Mountain Ridge Glendale CC
Caitlyn Collins OH Ironwood Utah State-Eastern
Taleah Cooper MB Centennial Air Force
Mary David S Dysart Ottawa Arizona
Halle Finn L Centennial Oregon Tech
Kaylee Ford L Sunrise Mountain Glendale CC
Payton Harmann S Sunrise Mountain Fort Lewis College (Colo.)
Nicole Hoff L Millennium Long Beach State
Brittnie Henige OH Cactus Benedictine (Mesa)
Tionna Hood OH Dysart Phoenix College
Rylee Johnson MB Millennium Fort Lewis College (Colo.)
Daiya Jovel L Deer Valley Phoenix College
Sommer Kasney L Centennial Adams State
Kylee McBride OH Mountain Ridge Lourdes (Ohio)
Makaya Middleton RS Millennium The Citadel
Anna Myers S Valley Vista Central Arkansas
Haeleigh Paulino S Liberty Tennessee-Martin
Haley Rivera L Cactus Benedictine (Mesa)
Bailey Schlosser S Millennium Adams State (Colo.)
Sedona Sherman MB Millennium Pacific
Jocelyn Teichman OH Sunrise Mountain Scottsdale CC
Shayna Timson RS Sunrise Mountain Nyack College (N.Y.)
Heather Wanninger L Liberty Yavapai College
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Player High School College
Alana Rennie Millennium Arizona
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Player Pos. High School College
Matthew Beard MB Deer Valley Ottawa Arizona
John Estrada L Liberty Ottawa Arizona
Quade Miller-Edwards L Willow Canyon Midway University (Kentucky)
Jack Puentes S Deer Valley Ottawa Arizona
DeAndre Wade OH Kellis Park (Gilbert)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Player Pos. High School College
Jalen Allen W Deer Valley Arizona Christian
Jaret Allen W Deer Valley Arizona Christian
Kaleb Brown PG Peoria Phoenix College
Cassius Carmichael W Ironwood GCC
Johnny Diaz PG Deer Valley Scottsdale CC
Josh Hawkins G Paradise Honors South Mountain CC
Jonathan Jackson W Paradise Honors GCC
Troy Killman F Deer Valley Arizona Christian
KJ Patrick G Willow Canyon Phoenix College
Charlie Rogers G Paradise Honors Ottawa Arizona
Brandon Savage F Deer Valley Phoenix College
King Thurman G Valley Vista GCC
Josh Ursery G Liberty Hutchinson CC (Kansas)
Cameron Wilder G Millennium Midland University (Neb.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Player Pos. High School College
Jamia Clark G Centennial Northern New Mexico
Ali Denny F Willow Canyon GCC
Savannah Glipmse G Mountain Ridge Case Western Reserve
Shyann Heredia G Millennium Scottsdale CC
Kaylee Kriwer F Willow Canyon GCC
Alexyss Newman W Millennium Eastern Washington
Dominique Phillips G Millennium Nevada
BASEBALL
Player Pos. High School College
Tate Childers OF Mountain Ridge Harding
Christian Contreras OF Liberty Paradise Valley CC
Tyler Cotto C Valley Vista Austin Peay
Sam Curran IF Kellis GCC
Jeremy Davidson IF Liberty Dominican (Ill.)
Justin Espinoza P Mountain Ridge Gateway CC
Justin Flebbe 1B Kellis New Mexico
Jarrett Kellerhalls OF Sunrise Mountain Paradise Valley CC
Carter Krosky P Sunrise Mountain South Mountain CC
Logan Livingston IF Deer Valley GCC
Zach Martinez P Mountain Ridge Arizona
Oscar Mattox P Mountain Ridge Arizona Christian
Chandler Murphy P Liberty Arizona
David Norman P Sunrise Mountain GCC
Deon Reese C Millennium Ottawa Arizona
Kyle Roop P Liberty Arizona Christian
Donny Smith C Deer Valley Phoenix College
Ethan Snodgrass C Sunrise Mountain Yavapai CC
Caleb Thomason 3B Sunrise Mountain GCC
Noah Thompson OF Sunrise Mountain GCC
Cameron Torres SS Peoria GCC
Dominick Vest C Deer Valley Arizona Christian
Grady White C Valley Vista Dominican (Ill.)
Nick Wylie IF Kellis Benedictine (Mesa)
Alec Yamauchi 3B Liberty GCC
TRACK & FIELD
Player Event High School College
Ikeah Cuff Jumps Shadow Ridge Hastings (Neb.)
Alaina Diggs Throws Millennium NAU
Tatiana Hall Throws Deer Valley GCC
Alex McKeon Throws Deer Valley GCC
Kenedee Pooler Throws Liberty GCC
Joseph Riddle Distance Shadow Ridge Central Arizona
Emily Simon Distance Mountain Ridge Embry-Riddle
Lizzie Simon Distance Mountain Ridge Embry-Riddle
Emily Stutesman Distance Deer Valley New Mexico State
LACROSSE
Player High School College
RJ Fornier-Powell Deer Valley Concordia (Chicago)
Brady Wijbrandts Northwest Christian St. Bonaventure
CROSS COUNTRY
Player High School College
Joseph Riddle Shadow Ridge Central Arizona
Emily Simon Mountain Ridge Embry-Riddle
Lizzie Simon Mountain Ridge Embry-Riddle
Emily Stutesman Deer Valley New Mexico State
SOFTBALL
Player Pos. High School College
Mashayla Beltran C Willow Canyon Ottawa Arizona
Makenzie Celaya C Centennial Park (Gilbert)
Mickey Covarrubio UT Shadow Ridge Grand Canyon
Danielle Falcon C Millennium South Mountain CC
Madison Fusich 3B Centennial Phoenix College
Hailey Galvez 1B Centennial Arizona Christian
Carson Gambs OF Cactus Pomona Pitzer (Calif.)
Madison Gomez OF Ironwood Wayne State (Mich.)
Riley Holmberg OF Shadow Ridge Wayne State (Mich.)
Dren Meginnis SS Centennial Western New Mexico
Dallis Mitchell P Sunrise Mountain Dickinson State (N.D.)
Natalie Moody P Shadow Ridge Huntingdon College (Ala.)
Trinity Nolan P Valley Vista Silver Lake College (Wisc.)
Kallie O’Brien 3B Valley Vista Scottsdale CC
Madison Russell P Willow Canyon Chandler-Gilbert CC
Sydnie Sahhar P Centennial Grand Canyon
Paiton Tornberg UT Shadow Ridge Wayne State (Mich.)
Alynah Torres SS Cactus Arizona State
Tiffany Williams SS Mountain Ridge Oklahoma Baptist
Mikenzie Zaitz C Mountain Ridge Paradise Valley CC
GIRLS SOCCER
Player Pos. High School College
Shianne Brown MF Ironwood Gateway CC
Lauren Denning MF Mountain Ridge Coastal Carolina
Britney Keck D Ironwood GCC
Megan Kirker FB Millennium Northern Arizona
Maya Lorenzana F Liberty Utah State
Logan Maszton D Northwest Christian Ottawa Arizona
Skye McMillon MF Liberty Washington State
Kiana Miyazato F Millennium Northern Arizona
Diana Sanchez F Ironwood Gateway CC
Brooke Schuster MF Liberty Arizona Christian
Cori Shreeve D Ironwood Gateway CC
Allison Veloz F Willow Canyon Long Beach State
Savannah Thompson D Liberty Paradise Valley CC
Rachel Young F Shadow Ridge McNeese State
BOYS SOCCER
Player Pos. High School College
Kristian Bilecki F Mountain Ridge Point Loma Nazarene
Christian Cano F Liberty Academy of the Arts (San Francisco)
Jonathan Gonzalez MF Centennial Arizona Christian
AJ Jassam GK Deer Valley Paradise Valley CC
Bailey Moore F Liberty Paradise Valley CC
Kolter Nelson D Liberty Paradise Valley CC
Josh Newlin MF Shadow Ridge Schreiner (Texas)
Hunter Nagy MF Shadow Ridge Finlandia (Mich.)
Nick Olcan GK Liberty Benedictine (Mesa)
Diego Rodriguez MF Mountain Ridge Austin College (Texas)
Erick Salazar MF Centennial Park (Gilbert)
Alfredo Vega D Dysart Yavapai College
SWIMMING
Player Event High School College
Armani Gable Sprints Liberty Arizona Christian
Emily Luberto Diving Mountain Ridge NAU
Ellice Richman Middle distance Sunrise Mountain Cal State-Bakersfield
WRESTLING
Player Class High School College
Stone Aguirre 195 lbs Ironwood Embry Riddle
George Galaz 132 lbs Ironwood Central College (Iowa)
Tarik Sutkovic 220 lbs Ironwood Clackamas CC (Ore.)
GIRLS WRESTLING
Player Class High School College
Kat Sotamayor 125 lbs Ironwood Ottawa Arizona
BOYS GOLF
Player High School College
Reid Borg Liberty Ottawa Arizona
Lilly Lopez Shadow Ridge Estrella Mountain CC