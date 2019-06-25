Class of 2019 college choices nearly wrapped up

Clark
Centennial football seniors Kieran Clark, left, and Carson Keltner sign national letters of intent to play college football for Nevada and Air Force, respectively. The ceremony was Dec. 19 in the library of the Peoria high school. [Courtesy Coach Ian Comes' Twitter]
Baseball, Valley Preps

West Valley Preps

The following local high school seniors have signed a letter of intent or made a verbal commitment to the following college programs.West Valley Preps will update the list online if notified through the summer of 2019.

Athletic directors, students and parents are invited to email rsmith@yourwestvalley.com with updates and pictures of student athletes signing from Cactus, Centennial, Deer Valley, Dysart, Glendale Prep, Ironwood, Kellis, Liberty, Millennium, Mountain Ridge, Northwest Christian, Paradise Honors, Peoria, Shadow Ridge, Sunrise Mountain, Valley Vista and Willow Canyon high schools.

Also, please email Richard Smith if any 2019 athlete is listed incorrectly or has changed the school he-she signed with. Or send updates or corrections to Richard via Twitter, his handle is @RsmithYWV.

FOOTBALL

Player                       Pos.   High School           College
Jay Anderson             WR   Sunrise Mountain    Maricopa Mustangs
Connor Ball                LB     Willow Canyon        Arizona Christian
Levi Bourland             LB    Northwest Christian  Lake Forest (Ill.)
Matt Cadriel               OL     Northwest Christian  Lake Forest (Ill.)
Adam Campbell         WR    Dysart                     Simpson College (Iowa)
Ben Carter                 WR    Willow Canyon        Ottawa Arizona
Kieran Clark               CB    Centennial               Nevada
Anthonie Cooper        DT    Millennium               Arizona State
Braxten Croteau         DE    Liberty                     California
Zaach Cullop              WR   Cactus                     Arizona Christian
Iosefa Custodio          WR   Shadow Ridge         Fort Lewis College (Colo.)
Zach Enhelder            TE    Willow Canyon        NAU (preferred walk-on)
Joseph Figueroa           C     Millennium              Ottwaw Arizona
Keegan Freid             QB     Sunrise Mountain    Air Force
Jacob Fyffe                OG    Centennial              South Dakota School of the Mines
Kobe Ganados          QB     Dysart                      Central (Iowa) Dutch
Kelly Garcia               OT     Willow Canyon        University of Mary
Massimo Garcia         DT     Peoria                     Ottawa Arizona
Jacob Golden             OT     Peoria                     Boise State
Antonio Gomez          QB     Valley Vista             University of Mary
Isaiah Harris                 K      Valley Vista             Arizona Christian
Leandre Harris           DE      Centennial              Gila River Hawks
Brendan Haynes        QB      Willow Canyon       Valley City State (N.D.)
Trent Hudson             WR     Shadow Ridge        Simpson College (Iowa)
Frankie Hollingquest   DT     Centennial              Ottawa Arizona
Ethan Hudak               LS     Mountain Ridge       Tulane
Dusty Inness               LS     Northwest Christian  Abilene Christian
A.J. Jackson               WR    Centennial                Lake Forest (Ill.)
Jacob Johnson              K     Northwest Christian  College of Idaho
Carson Keltner             C      Centennial               Air Force
Dillon Kies                 OG       Liberty                    Concordia-Moorehead
Jett Kinsch                 RB       Liberty                    Texas-El Paso
Connor Knudsen        DE      Centennial               Ottawa Arizona
Devin Leon                DE       Willow Canyon         Ottawa Arizona
Dez Melton                TE        Deer Valley              Louisville
Darius Moore            WR       Shadow Ridge         Ottawa Arizona
Todd Palmer             OT        Dysart                      Salt River Scorpions
Travis Pantazis         LB        Shadow Ridge         Ottawa Arizona
Damiano Parra         RB        Valley Vista              Arizona Christian
Cade Peterson         QB        Kellis                       Concordia-Nebraska
Eli Pittman                DB        Liberty                     Colorado State-Pueblo
Juwaun Price            RB        Peoria                      New Mexico State
Ryan Puskas             LB        Liberty                     California
Adam Rivera             DB        Cactus                     Arizona Christian
Jake Robinson          WR       Liberty                     North Central College (Ill.)
Jack Seeley               OG       Mountain Ridge      Ottawa Arizona
Andy Simek               OT       Shadow Ridge         Ottawa Arizona
Dan Skirvin                CB       Valley Vista              Ottawa Arizona
Jaelon Taylor             WR      Millennium               Sioux Falls (S.D.)
Julian Toles               RB       Shadow Ridge         Ottawa Arizona
Aren Van Hofwegen  RB       Northwest Christian  Dordt (Iowa)
Daniel Villegas           LB       Valley Vista             University of Mary
Jarom Wallace          OT        Peoria                     Ottawa Arizona
Dylan Wampler         LB        Centennial               Montana State-Northern
Ian White                  CB        Liberty                     Santa Rosa JC (Calif.)
Rylee Williams          CB       Cactus                     Arizona Christian
Alex Zacek                LB        Valley Vista             Valley City State (N.D.)
Donato Zavala          DT       Northwest Christian  ASU (preferred walk-on)

Millennium senior volleyball players, from left, Alana Rennie, Rylee Johnson, Nicole Hoff, Ashley Antoniak, Sedona Sherman, Bailey Schlosser and Makaya
Middleton smile after signing letters of intent to play their sports in college Nov. 14 at the high school in Goodyear. [Courtesy Millennium Athletics]
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Player                     Pos.  High School           College
Ashley Antoniak      OH    Millennium               Seattle Pacific
Briana Bernard        OH    Mountain Ridge       Glendale CC
Caitlyn Collins          OH    Ironwood                 Utah State-Eastern
Taleah Cooper         MB    Centennial                Air Force
Mary David                 S     Dysart                     Ottawa Arizona
Halle Finn                   L     Centennial               Oregon Tech
Kaylee Ford                L     Sunrise Mountain     Glendale CC
Payton Harmann        S    Sunrise Mountain     Fort Lewis College (Colo.)
Nicole Hoff                  L    Millennium                Long Beach State
Brittnie Henige        OH     Cactus                     Benedictine (Mesa)
Tionna Hood           OH      Dysart                     Phoenix College
Rylee Johnson        MB     Millennium               Fort Lewis College (Colo.)
Daiya Jovel                L      Deer Valley              Phoenix College
Sommer Kasney        L      Centennial               Adams State
Kylee McBride        OH     Mountain Ridge        Lourdes (Ohio)
Makaya Middleton  RS     Millennium                The Citadel
Anna Myers               S     Valley Vista              Central Arkansas
Haeleigh Paulino       S     Liberty                      Tennessee-Martin
Haley Rivera              L     Cactus                      Benedictine (Mesa)
Bailey Schlosser       S      Millennium               Adams State (Colo.)
Sedona Sherman   MB      Millennium               Pacific
Jocelyn Teichman   OH     Sunrise Mountain     Scottsdale CC
Shayna Timson       RS     Sunrise Mountain     Nyack College (N.Y.)
Heather Wanninger    L     Liberty                      Yavapai College

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Player                 High School       College
Alana Rennie      Millennium         Arizona

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Player                     Pos.  High School           College
Matthew Beard        MB    Deer Valley              Ottawa Arizona
John Estrada               L    Liberty                     Ottawa Arizona
Quade Miller-Edwards L    Willow Canyon        Midway University (Kentucky)
Jack Puentes             S     Deer Valley              Ottawa Arizona
DeAndre Wade       OH      Kellis                       Park (Gilbert)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Player                   Pos.  High School          College
Jalen Allen               W    Deer Valley             Arizona Christian
Jaret Allen                W    Deer Valley             Arizona Christian
Kaleb Brown           PG     Peoria                   Phoenix College
Cassius Carmichael W     Ironwood               GCC
Johnny Diaz          PG      Deer Valley            Scottsdale CC
Josh Hawkins          G      Paradise Honors    South Mountain CC
Jonathan Jackson   W     Paradise Honors    GCC
Troy Killman             F     Deer Valley             Arizona Christian
KJ Patrick                G     Willow Canyon       Phoenix College
Charlie Rogers        G     Paradise Honors    Ottawa Arizona
Brandon Savage      F     Deer Valley            Phoenix College
King Thurman          G     Valley Vista            GCC
Josh Ursery             G     Liberty                    Hutchinson CC (Kansas)
Cameron Wilder      G     Millennium              Midland University (Neb.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Player                   Pos.  High School           College
Jamia Clark             G     Centennial               Northern New Mexico
Ali Denny                 F     Willow Canyon        GCC
Savannah Glipmse  G    Mountain Ridge       Case Western Reserve
Shyann Heredia      G     Millennium               Scottsdale CC
Kaylee Kriwer          F     Willow Canyon         GCC
Alexyss Newman    W     Millennium               Eastern Washington
Dominique Phillips   G     Millennium               Nevada

BASEBALL

Player                   Pos.  High School          College
Tate Childers           OF   Mountain Ridge      Harding
Christian Contreras OF   Liberty                    Paradise Valley CC
Tyler Cotto                 C   Valley Vista             Austin Peay
Sam Curran               IF   Kellis                      GCC
Jeremy Davidson       IF   Liberty                   Dominican (Ill.)
Justin Espinoza           P   Mountain Ridge    Gateway CC
Justin Flebbe           1B   Kellis                      New Mexico
Jarrett Kellerhalls    OF   Sunrise Mountain   Paradise Valley CC
Carter Krosky            P   Sunrise Mountain   South Mountain CC
Logan Livingston      IF   Deer Valley             GCC
Zach Martinez           P   Mountain Ridge      Arizona
Oscar Mattox            P   Mountain Ridge      Arizona Christian
Chandler Murphy      P   Liberty                     Arizona
David Norman          P   Sunrise Mountain    GCC
Deon Reese             C   Millennium               Ottawa Arizona
Kyle Roop                 P   Liberty                     Arizona Christian
Donny Smith             C   Deer Valley             Phoenix College
Ethan Snodgrass      C   Sunrise Mountain   Yavapai CC
Caleb Thomason     3B   Sunrise Mountain   GCC
Noah Thompson      OF  Sunrise Mountain   GCC
Cameron Torres       SS  Peoria                     GCC
Dominick Vest           C   Deer Valley             Arizona Christian
Grady White              C   Valley Vista            Dominican (Ill.)
Nick Wylie                IF    Kellis                      Benedictine (Mesa)
Alec Yamauchi        3B    Liberty                    GCC

TRACK & FIELD

Player                  Event               High School          College
Ikeah Cuff             Jumps              Shadow Ridge        Hastings (Neb.)
Alaina Diggs         Throws             Millennium              NAU
Tatiana Hall          Throws             Deer Valley             GCC
Alex McKeon       Throws              Deer Valley             GCC
Kenedee Pooler   Throws              Liberty                    GCC
Joseph Riddle      Distance           Shadow Ridge        Central Arizona
Emily Simon         Distance           Mountain Ridge      Embry-Riddle
Lizzie Simon         Distance           Mountain Ridge      Embry-Riddle
Emily Stutesman   Distance           Deer Valley            New Mexico State

LACROSSE

Player                    High School          College
RJ Fornier-Powell   Deer Valley              Concordia (Chicago)
Brady Wijbrandts    Northwest Christian St. Bonaventure

CROSS COUNTRY

Player                    High School          College
Joseph Riddle        Shadow Ridge        Central Arizona
Emily Simon           Mountain Ridge      Embry-Riddle
Lizzie Simon           Mountain Ridge      Embry-Riddle
Emily Stutesman     Deer Valley            New Mexico State

Shadow Ridge seniors, from left, Rachel Young (soccer), Paiton Tornberg, Riley Holmberg, Natalie Moody and Mickey Covarrubio (softball) sign letters of intent to play their sports in college on Nov. 16 at the high school in Surprise. [Courtesy Dysart Unified School District Twitter]
SOFTBALL

Player                    Pos.   High School          College
Mashayla Beltran       C    Willow Canyon       Ottawa Arizona
Makenzie Celaya       C    Centennial              Park (Gilbert)
Mickey Covarrubio  UT     Shadow Ridge       Grand Canyon
Danielle Falcon         C     Millennium              South Mountain CC
Madison Fusich      3B      Centennial              Phoenix College
Hailey Galvez         1B      Centennial              Arizona Christian
Carson Gambs       OF     Cactus                    Pomona Pitzer (Calif.)
Madison Gomez     OF      Ironwood               Wayne State (Mich.)
Riley Holmberg       OF     Shadow Ridge       Wayne State (Mich.)
Dren Meginnis        SS     Centennial              Western New Mexico
Dallis Mitchell           P      Sunrise Mountain   Dickinson State (N.D.)
Natalie Moody          P      Shadow Ridge        Huntingdon College (Ala.)
Trinity Nolan             P      Valley Vista             Silver Lake College (Wisc.)
Kallie O’Brien         3B       Valley Vista            Scottsdale CC
Madison Russell      P       Willow Canyon        Chandler-Gilbert CC
Sydnie Sahhar         P       Centennial              Grand Canyon
Paiton Tornberg     UT       Shadow Ridge        Wayne State (Mich.)
Alynah Torres        SS       Cactus                     Arizona State
Tiffany Williams     SS       Mountain Ridge      Oklahoma Baptist
Mikenzie Zaitz        C        Mountain Ridge       Paradise Valley CC

GIRLS SOCCER

Player                        Pos.  High School              College
Shianne Brown           MF     Ironwood                   Gateway CC
Lauren Denning          MF     Mountain Ridge        Coastal Carolina
Britney Keck                  D     Ironwood                   GCC
Megan Kirker              FB     Millennium                 Northern Arizona
Maya Lorenzana           F     Liberty                       Utah State
Logan Maszton             D    Northwest Christian   Ottawa Arizona
Skye McMillon            MF     Liberty                       Washington State
Kiana Miyazato             F     Millennium                 Northern Arizona
Diana Sanchez             F      Ironwood                   Gateway CC
Brooke Schuster        MF      Liberty                       Arizona Christian
Cori Shreeve                D      Ironwood                   Gateway CC
Allison Veloz                 F     Willow Canyon           Long Beach State
Savannah Thompson   D     Liberty                       Paradise Valley CC
Rachel Young               F     Shadow Ridge           McNeese State

BOYS SOCCER

Player                        Pos.  High School              College
Kristian Bilecki               F     Mountain Ridge        Point Loma Nazarene
Christian Cano              F     Liberty                       Academy of the Arts (San Francisco)
Jonathan Gonzalez    MF     Centennial                 Arizona Christian
AJ Jassam                 GK      Deer Valley               Paradise Valley CC
Bailey Moore                 F      Liberty                      Paradise Valley CC
Kolter Nelson                D      Liberty                      Paradise Valley CC
Josh Newlin                MF     Shadow Ridge          Schreiner (Texas)
Hunter Nagy               MF     Shadow Ridge          Finlandia (Mich.)
Nick Olcan                  GK     Liberty                       Benedictine (Mesa)
Diego Rodriguez         MF    Mountain Ridge         Austin College (Texas)
Erick Salazar               MF    Centennial                 Park (Gilbert)
Alfredo Vega                  D    Dysart                        Yavapai College

SWIMMING

Player                  Event               High School          College
Armani Gable       Sprints              Liberty                    Arizona Christian
Emily Luberto       Diving               Mountain Ridge      NAU
Ellice Richman     Middle distance  Sunrise Mountain  Cal State-Bakersfield

WRESTLING

Player                  Class              High School          College
Stone Aguirre       195 lbs            Ironwood                Embry Riddle
George Galaz       132 lbs           Ironwood                Central College (Iowa)
Tarik Sutkovic        220 lbs          Ironwood                Clackamas CC (Ore.)

GIRLS WRESTLING

Player                  Class              High School          College
Kat Sotamayor     125 lbs            Ironwood                Ottawa Arizona

BOYS GOLF

Player                    High School          College
Reid Borg               Liberty                    Ottawa Arizona
Lilly Lopez              Shadow Ridge        Estrella Mountain CC



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.