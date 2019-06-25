Sealing asphalt on Old Litchfield Road among planned Litchfield Park road improvements

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

City Council approved three road improvements totaling $189,000 during a meeting last month, including sealing the asphalt on parts of Old Litchfield Road.

Old Litchfield Road from Bird Lane to Fairway Drive, about a half-mile stretch, will have any cracks sealed and receive a seal coat to help extend the road’s service life. The project will cost $21,000.

A small section of road connected to Old Litchfield Road needs to be completely rebuilt. Vista Paseo Drive, a 375-foot-long residential road west of Wigwam Golf Club, will be milled out and reconstructed for $72,000.

A walking and biking path connected to that road also needs to be completely rebuilt. The path, a block west of Old Litchfield Road, will have its existing asphalt removed and replaced with concrete to match the rest of the city’s pathway system, according to city staff’s report. Rebuilding the three-foot-wide, roughly quarter-mile-long path, divided into two sections by Campbell Avenue, will cost $96,000.

All three projects will be completed by the nonprofit group, Mohave Educational Services, Inc.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@newszap.com. Follow him on Twitter @mwcarlisle.