Pre-work for Waddell Road widening under way

Surprise motorists are beginning to feel the effects of the widening of Waddell Road.

Traffic moving west at Sarival Avenue is closed daily from 5 a.m to 5:30 p.m. through Tuesday, June 11 as crews work to relocate utility lines in preparation for the big widening project later this year.

Over the next several months, drivers can expect intermittent restrictions and closures for additional utility work as crews widen Waddell Road between Loop 303 and Reems Road.

City traffic officials said consistent travel impacts will occur leading up to work for widening that begins in August.

The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2020. Details on future road closures and restrictions will be communicated as the construction timeline progresses.

Voters approved the Waddell Road widening project as part of the 2017 Decide Surprise General Obligation Bond Election.

The project includes:

Completing the north and south half of Waddell Road from the east limit of Loop 303 to Reems.

Creating a total of six travel lanes.

Adding a traffic signal at the Sarival and Waddell intersection.

One main improvement drivers will notice is the elimination of areas that have multiple lanes merging into one lane in each direction.

The project also includes provisions for drainage, sidewalks, bicycle lanes, street lighting, landscaping and turn lanes.

This project supports transportation goals identified within the City Council’s Strategic Plan and aligns with voter-approved General Plan goals related to aiding in the attraction of economic development opportunities.

For information on the project, visit the Decide Surprise General Obligation Bond website at www.surpriseaz.gov/decidesurprise.