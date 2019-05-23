Glendale City Council approves contract to power bridge near Camelback Ranch

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Last week Glendale City Council approved a contract for $136,719 with the Salt River Project to install infrastructure to power lighting on a bridge on the extension of Ballpark Boulevard near Camelback Ranch.

The extension of the only road into the spring training facility will connect it from where the road currently dead-ends at the end of the facility to Maryland Avenue. The design of the project, planned to be completed in time for next year’s spring training, is designed to connect the park to Westgate Entertainment District and allow for future development along the new road.

Under the contract, SRP will provide 5,060 feet of primary conductor and 435 feet of secondary conductor to provide power to light the bridge over the canal along Bethany Home Road and to light a signal crossing along the road. The extension will also include a walking bridge at another location.

The road extension was planned last year as part of an agreement with Phoenix to allow a home development north of the ballpark. Glendale plans to spend $10.7 million on the extension. Mattamy Homes, the developer, will contribute $850,000 and each of the teams Camelback Ranch hosts, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, will kick in $150,000.

Read more here.