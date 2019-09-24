FAA awards $43 million in grants to Arizona’s airports

Glendale Municipal Airport among those receiving funding

PHOENIX (AP) — Several Arizona airports, including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, will receive more than $43 million in federal infrastructure grants.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding investments to improve five Arizona airports.

Phoenix Sky Harbor will get two grants totaling nearly $22 million. The money will go toward revamping the area where aircraft park and refuel as well as taxiway construction.

Tucson International Airport will be allotted $9 million for runway improvements.

Glendale Municipal Airport, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and Taylor Airport will also receive funding.

The FAA is doling out grants to more than 350 airports in 44 states as well as Micronesia and Puerto Rico.