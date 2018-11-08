Friends of Library prepare for huge sale

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The friends of the R. H. Johnson Library will hold another book sale 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. It will be held at the R. H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R. H. Johnson Blvd.

The sale is open to the public, and there is a very wide variety of books, videos ad audio recordings available.

All funds raised are used to purchase new materials for the library in Sun City West.

Tables are continuously restocked throughout the day.

For more information, call the library at 623-544-6130.