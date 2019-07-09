US returns first group of asylum seekers to Nuevo Laredo

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 14:29-04:00

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) — The so-called Remain in Mexico program for U.S. asylum seekers has expanded to another Mexican border city with the arrival of a first group of migrants to Nuevo Laredo.

The approximately 10 migrants crossed the border to seek U.S. asylum on Monday and were sent back on Tuesday to wait as their applications are processed.

The U.S. program known as the Migrant Protection Protocols stems from a lack of space for the influx of mostly Central American asylum seekers, but also acts as a deterrent for applicants who previously were released into the U.S. The program was already operating in Tijuana, Mexicali and Ciudad Juarez.

Nuevo Laredo is in Tamaulipas state, which the U.S. State Department warns Americans not to visit due to kidnappings and other crimes.

