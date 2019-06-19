Senate panel focuses on missing, slain indigenous women

State

Senate panel focuses on missing, slain indigenous women

byAssociated Press19 June 2019 14:33-04:00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A key congressional committee is holding a hearing on a slate of legislation aimed at addressing the deaths and disappearances of Native American women.

The bills before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs would require law enforcement to submit annual reports to Congress to give lawmakers a better handle on the number of cases.

New standards also are proposed for law enforcement’s response to missing persons reports, especially on tribal lands.

Numerous Native American families have expressed frustration in testimony and interviews in the past year over officers’ handling of the reports.

Officials with the Justice and Interior departments, which provide resources for law enforcement on reservations, are expected to testify during Wednesday’s hearing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.