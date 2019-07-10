Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield

A driver was involved in an automobile accident in Pima County Wednesday morning when he crossed a median and struck a cactus. Authorities were investigating possible impairment on the driver. [Submitted photo/Northwest Fire District]
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car’s windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.

Pima County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median before ending up on the other side of a road and that the cactus ended up slamming into the car’s windshield.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car’s hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver’s identity wasn’t released.

