Autonomous vehicle company Waymo to test in Florida rain

byAssociated Press

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo says it will start testing on public roads in Florida to better experience heavy rain.

The Mountain View, California, company says tests will begin this month in the Miami area and include highway driving to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. The Florida test vehicles will be driven by humans. They’ll collect data with laser and radar sensors. Heavy rain can affect image quality.

Waymo says Miami is one of the wettest cities in the U.S. during summer the months of hurricane season.

Waymo already is testing in multiple areas including the San Francisco and Phoenix areas as well as suburban Detroit and Seattle.

The company has delayed a full-scale driverless ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area.

