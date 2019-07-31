Arizona asks for US Supreme Court involvement in opioid case

Health and Fitness, State

Arizona asks for US Supreme Court involvement in opioid case

by By ANITA SNOW , Associated Press31 July 2019 17:44-04:00

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to force the Sackler family, which owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, to return billions of dollars they took out of the company.

Wednesday’s court filing marks the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in directly on the nation’s opioid crisis.

A Sackler spokesman says the family denies the allegations in the claim.

The filing is the latest of maneuver from a state seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for a crisis that costs more American lives each year than vehicle crashes. It also comes months after Purdue said it was considering filing for bankruptcy.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the filing is meant to ensure that Purdue has enough money to pay any future judgments.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.