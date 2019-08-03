2 men charged with supporting Islamic State to remain jail

2 men charged with supporting Islamic State to remain jail

byAssociated Press3 August 2019 00:09-04:00

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Somalia refugees will be jailed until their trial on charges they provided support to a terror group after federal agents say they were planning to travel from Tucson, Arizona, to Egypt to join the Islamic State.

Earlier this week, a federal magistrate ordered 21-year-old Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and 20-year-old Abdi Yemani Hussein to remain jailed.

A criminal charge alleged Mohamed and Hussein told an undercover FBI employee they wanted to travel to the Middle East to carry out violence and “achieve martyrdom.”

Both men were arrested July 26 after they checked in for their flights and made their way through security at the Tucson airport.

Mohamed and Hussein haven’t yet had an arraignment hearing where they will enter a plea to the charge.

No trial date has been set.

