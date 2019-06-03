Young American who upset Williams in action at French Open

Young American who upset Williams in action at French Open

byAssociated Press

PARIS (AP) — Sofia Kenin will try to follow up her upset of Serena Williams at the French Open by reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 20-year-old American takes on No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia in the fourth round Monday.

Two other U.S. women also will be aiming to join Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals: Amanda Anisimova, 17, and Madison Keys, 24.

Keys, the runner-up to Stephens at the 2017 U.S. Open and a semifinalist in Paris last year, meets 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who is coming off the biggest victory of her career: She eliminated No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Anisimova plays 137th-ranked qualifier Aliona Bolsova of Spain.

In men’s action, No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. Djokovic can become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row.

___

