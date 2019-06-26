Yankees star Stanton back on injured list with knee strain

,

(AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went back on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right knee, barely a week after returning from a series of setbacks that kept him out of action for almost three months.

New York manager Aaron Boone said it’s likely Stanton will be sidelined for longer than 10 days.

“It’ll be more than that,” Boone said. “That’s when the reevaluation kind of happens.”

The oft-injured outfielder was hurt this time on a headfirst slide against Toronto on Tuesday night. The 2017 NL MVP was not in the lineup the following day.

Stanton has played only nine games this season, having missed significant time with a torn biceps and strains in his shoulder and calf. He is hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBIs.

“Frustrated for him knowing how much he’s worked to get back and kind of the couple of setbacks that he’s had along the way in getting back,” Boone said. “Felt like he was starting to get in the groove a little bit with us. You got to deal with it and hopefully get him right here to get back.”

Two hours before the game, Boone said there was “no new injury at all.” He said he found out about the strained posterior cruciate ligament after his pregame availability.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman was called up from Triple-A to replace Stanton on the 25-man roster and traveled with the Yankees to London for their two-game series against the Boston Red Sox that begins Saturday. Tauchman hit .212 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 37 games for New York this season.

With the clubhouse filled with travel bags, stuffed with each player’s belongings for trip to England, Stanton was left eerily empty on the floor in front of his locker.

Stanton is in the fifth season for a $325 million, 13-year contract he signed with Miami after the 2014 season. The Marlins traded him to the Yankees after he won the MVP award.

Teammate Aaron Judge just hopes that Stanton is healthy for the home stretch with the AL East leaders.

“The knee, that’s a tough one,” Judge said. “They’re freak injuries that happen.”

